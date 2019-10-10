Ms Molly's Flapjack Traybake 360G

100% Disgusting and unhygienic
Found a long brown hair inside this flapjack. I complained to Tesco who quickly gave me a refund. Stay away from this flapjack and the company making it.
Awful.
Dreadful is the word for this, and it's down, again, to the use of oils. And why use palm oil, bad environmentally, and rapeseed oil as well? Why use oil at all, since it ruins the taste of food? In any event, what I got was a mouthful of sickly, oily, soggy oats, that refused to go down. My hubby said that it didn't even look like proper flapjack,and abandoned his after a small taste. It all went in the bin and I'm going to call and ask for a refund. Truly awful and not fit to be called flapjack. This is surprising because Ms Molly's trifle is a success, but maybe that's because they don't pour oil into trifle. Yet.
Absolutely 😋
Absolutely yummy xx Fantastic value xx Off to buy some more.