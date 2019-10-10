By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ms Molly's Flapjack Traybake 360G

2.5(3)Write a review
Ms Molly's Flapjack Traybake 360G
£ 0.80
£0.22/100g
1/8 of a pack
  • Energy758kJ 180kcal
    9%
  • Fat6.4g
    9%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars13.8g
    15%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1685kJ / 401kcal

Product Description

  • Oat flapjack with golden syrup.
  • Super scrummy chewy flapjack made with sticky golden syrup. Welcome to Ms Molly's fabulous store, home to the tastiest treats in town. Packed with all the family's favourite goodies, it's here to make your day a little bit sweeter. No artificial flavours or colours
  • ~ Welcome to ~
  • Ms Molly's fabulous store, home to the tastiest treats in town. Packed with all the family's favourite goodies, it's here to make your day a little bit sweeter.
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 360g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Oats (45%), Invert Sugar Syrup (25%), Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Palm Oil, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk and gluten. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 8 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Metal check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • We are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which falls below the high standard you expect. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help.
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

360g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a pack (45g)
Energy1685kJ / 401kcal758kJ / 180kcal
Fat14.3g6.4g
Saturates5.1g2.3g
Carbohydrate59.4g26.7g
Sugars30.6g13.8g
Fibre3.8g1.7g
Protein6.8g3.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

100% Disgusting and unhygienic

1 stars

Found a long brown hair inside this flapjack. I complained to Tesco who quickly gave me a refund. Stay away from this flapjack and the company making it.

Awful.

1 stars

Dreadful is the word for this, and it's down, again, to the use of oils. And why use palm oil, bad environmentally, and rapeseed oil as well? Why use oil at all, since it ruins the taste of food? In any event, what I got was a mouthful of sickly, oily, soggy oats, that refused to go down. My hubby said that it didn't even look like proper flapjack,and abandoned his after a small taste. It all went in the bin and I'm going to call and ask for a refund. Truly awful and not fit to be called flapjack. This is surprising because Ms Molly's trifle is a success, but maybe that's because they don't pour oil into trifle. Yet.

Absolutely 😋

5 stars

Absolutely yummy xx Fantastic value xx Off to buy some more.

