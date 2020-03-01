By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Baked Beans No Added Sugar 220G

1(10)Write a review
Tesco Baked Beans No Added Sugar 220G

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Each can
  • Energy668kJ 158kcal
    8%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars2.4g
    3%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 304kJ / 72kcal

Product Description

  • Baked beans in tomato sauce with sweetener.
  • RICH & WARMING
  • RICH & WARMING
  • Pack size: 220G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:
Haricot Beans (49%), Water, Reconstituted Tomato Purée (20%), Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Flavourings, Onion Powder, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides), Paprika, Maltodextrin, Rapeseed Oil, Onion Extract.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents into a non metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 2 mins
900W 1 ½ mins
Empty the contents of the can into a non-metallic bowl and cover. Heat on full power for 1 minute (800W)/30 seconds (900W), stir and re-cover, then heat on full power for another 1 minute (800W/900W). Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: 2-3 mins
Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 2-3 minutes, stirring frequently.
Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

220g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach can (220g)
Energy304kJ / 72kcal668kJ / 158kcal
Fat0.6g1.3g
Saturates0.2g0.4g
Carbohydrate10.9g24.0g
Sugars1.1g2.4g
Fibre3.1g6.8g
Protein4.2g9.2g
Salt0.5g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

10 Reviews

Average of 1.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Vile

1 stars

Please get rid of this vile concoction of ingredients that include the potentially harmful, refined chemical compound - Steviol Glycosides. Please bring back the very agreeable 'Tesco Healthy Living Reduced Sugar and Salt Baked Beans' to replace this unpleasant product.

Never again

1 stars

Didn’t realise this was not reduced sugar that I used to buy and were very good. These are very sweet and leave an unpleasant aftertaste. Will not buy again.

Not worth the cost saving!

1 stars

These really are awful - overwhelming artificial sweetener taste (albeit Stevia) - will have to stick with paying a bit more for the Heinz No Added Sugar version!

Yuk!!

1 stars

These had a floral taste to them. Absolutely disgusting. Will never buy again.

Taste is awful stick to normal baked beans

1 stars

The taste was awful. They had a lavender type taste to them. My children also wouldn’t eat them. I was trying to make a healthier choice for us all but will stick to normal baked beans in future

Not good!

1 stars

This product is far inferior in taste compared with Tesco's previous version of 'reduced sugar'. The added sweetener gives it a somewhat bitter aftertaste. I cannot recommend this product and won't be buying it again. Tesco, please bring back the previous version!

FAR TOO SWEET

2 stars

Far too sweet. I see you have added one of the worst sweeteners out there, STEVIA. These should NOT be labeled 'No added sugar' as Stevia is a form of sugar.

Do not buy.

1 stars

They are awful the salt content has been increased. Far preferred the healthy beans with reduced salt and sugar. I will not be buying them again. Switching to Heinz.

Yuck

1 stars

The previous product which was reduced sugar and salt was much more pleasant

Never again

1 stars

These Beans, the replacement for the apparently discontinued ‘Healthy Living’ Beans, are absolutely rank. The old ones benefited from a good dollop of ketchup to improve the sauce, but they were edible in any event; these are very clearly full of sweetener, if you’re used to sweetener in tea or coffee it’s immediately apparent, but it’s far too much and even the beans themselves somehow taste odd - I’ve spent the last twenty minutes trying to work out what they remind me of from the aftertaste, but beyond Parma violets and disgusting I’ve not got very far. Suffice to say the two other tins I have will go in the harvest box and I won’t ever be buying these again. I honestly contemplated binning most of my dinner given I’d stupidly poured them over most of the plate, and only ate the majority of it out of economic constraints and to set a good example to the kids. Having gone from a morbidly obese 46” waist to a 34” in the last three years, I’ve learnt to adapt to a lot of sugar-free/low salt alternatives, but there’s simply no amount of calorie saving and sugar reduction on Earth worth eating these for.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here