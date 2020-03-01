Tesco Baked Beans No Added Sugar 220G

Vile
Please get rid of this vile concoction of ingredients that include the potentially harmful, refined chemical compound - Steviol Glycosides. Please bring back the very agreeable 'Tesco Healthy Living Reduced Sugar and Salt Baked Beans' to replace this unpleasant product.
Never again
Didn’t realise this was not reduced sugar that I used to buy and were very good. These are very sweet and leave an unpleasant aftertaste. Will not buy again.
Not worth the cost saving!
These really are awful - overwhelming artificial sweetener taste (albeit Stevia) - will have to stick with paying a bit more for the Heinz No Added Sugar version!
Yuk!!
These had a floral taste to them. Absolutely disgusting. Will never buy again.
Taste is awful stick to normal baked beans
The taste was awful. They had a lavender type taste to them. My children also wouldn’t eat them. I was trying to make a healthier choice for us all but will stick to normal baked beans in future
Not good!
This product is far inferior in taste compared with Tesco's previous version of 'reduced sugar'. The added sweetener gives it a somewhat bitter aftertaste. I cannot recommend this product and won't be buying it again. Tesco, please bring back the previous version!
FAR TOO SWEET
Far too sweet. I see you have added one of the worst sweeteners out there, STEVIA. These should NOT be labeled 'No added sugar' as Stevia is a form of sugar.
Do not buy.
They are awful the salt content has been increased. Far preferred the healthy beans with reduced salt and sugar. I will not be buying them again. Switching to Heinz.
Yuck
The previous product which was reduced sugar and salt was much more pleasant
Never again
These Beans, the replacement for the apparently discontinued ‘Healthy Living’ Beans, are absolutely rank. The old ones benefited from a good dollop of ketchup to improve the sauce, but they were edible in any event; these are very clearly full of sweetener, if you’re used to sweetener in tea or coffee it’s immediately apparent, but it’s far too much and even the beans themselves somehow taste odd - I’ve spent the last twenty minutes trying to work out what they remind me of from the aftertaste, but beyond Parma violets and disgusting I’ve not got very far. Suffice to say the two other tins I have will go in the harvest box and I won’t ever be buying these again. I honestly contemplated binning most of my dinner given I’d stupidly poured them over most of the plate, and only ate the majority of it out of economic constraints and to set a good example to the kids. Having gone from a morbidly obese 46” waist to a 34” in the last three years, I’ve learnt to adapt to a lot of sugar-free/low salt alternatives, but there’s simply no amount of calorie saving and sugar reduction on Earth worth eating these for.