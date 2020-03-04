By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Baked Beans No Added Sugar 420G

1(34)Write a review
Tesco Baked Beans No Added Sugar 420G
£ 0.30
£0.71/kg

Offer

½ of a can
  • Energy638kJ 151kcal
    8%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars2.3g
    3%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 304kJ / 72kcal

Product Description

  • Baked beans in tomato sauce with sweetener.
  • RICH & WARMING Best quality haricot beans carefully cooked in a delicately seasoned sauce
  • RICH & WARMING Best quality haricot beans carefully cooked in a delicately seasoned sauce
  • Pack size: 420G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:
Haricot Beans (49%), Water, Reconstituted Tomato Purée (20%), Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Flavourings, Onion Powder, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides), Paprika, Maltodextrin, Rapeseed Oil, Onion Extract.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 2 ½ mins
900W 2 mins
Empty the contents of the can into a non-metallic bowl and cover. Heat on full power for 1 ½ minutes (800W)/1 minute (900W), stir and re-cover, then heat on full power for another 1 minute (800W/900W). Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: 4 mins
Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 4 minutes, stirring frequently.
Do not allow to boil.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

420g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (210g)
Energy304kJ / 72kcal638kJ / 151kcal
Fat0.6g1.3g
Saturates0.2g0.4g
Carbohydrate10.9g22.9g
Sugars1.1g2.3g
Fibre3.1g6.5g
Protein4.2g8.8g
Salt0.6g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

34 Reviews

Average of 1.2 stars

Help other customers like you

lovely beans bought from from the money i stole my

5 stars

lovely beans bought from from the money i stole my mum purse. got home and dashed them at me step dads head with their hefty weight they are a certy tool for chasing down opps. the taste however is so white that even even the salt is too spicy had to mix in some of me mommas breast milk and step dads smeg does to add some flavour. wouldnt even feed this to my pooch. no ratings in flavour but as a weapon this stuff is five stars. different gravy. ps the opp i mashed over the head is a vegtable now just bare that in mind

No added sugar - please omit the sweetener

1 stars

Woeful, no added sugar should be no sugar nor any sweetener - so not only does this taste unpleasant, but who wants to have artificial sweetener - less additives please.

Runny, watery sauce with less beans than before.

2 stars

We have been buying these beans for quite some time now, but lately they have become really runny and watery. Less beans perhaps.. now having to put cornflour in to thicken up the sauce. Horrible.

Horrible Taste

1 stars

Sadly I will not be buying this product again. The taste is unpleasant even disguised in a stew. In fact they spoilt the stew.

Disappointing tastless watery and a big let down!

1 stars

More thin watery sauce than I expected and very tasteless. Not many beans either. Very disappointed. Have always trusted Tesco brands but will be very wary in future.

AWFUL BEANS DISGUSTING

1 stars

Absolutely disgusting weird taste just the worst beans ever avoid. I had to add ketchup and seasoning to make it even taste decent...

Horrible

1 stars

We used to buy the reduced salt and sugar variety but they seem to have changed recipe/supplier in recent months. These are absolutely vile.

Disgusting!

1 stars

Absolutely disgusting. There was nothing wrong with the healthy living baked beans. A pale watery imitation.

Not good

1 stars

They have changed them, sauce is too watery - changed to Heinz with no added sugar

Weird tasting sauce

1 stars

The sauce tastes really weird, almost floral and too sweet with a lingering aftertaste. It was so bad I couldn't bring myself to eat them so I washed the sauce off and the beans themselves were okay (but the weird taste still stayed a bit). Even my boyfriend wouldn't eat them and he's not fussy at all. I can see some people being fine with the taste and the price is low, so maybe buy one can to try rather than a multipack. Now I need to figure out what to do with the other three cans

1-10 of 34 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Italian Chopped Tomatoes 400G

£ 0.35
£0.88/kg

Offer

Stockwell & Co Tuna Chunks In Brine 145G

£ 0.59
£0.58/100g

Tesco Chickpeas In Water 400G

£ 0.55
£2.30/kg

Offer

Tesco Red Kidney Beans In Water 400G

£ 0.55
£2.30/kg

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here