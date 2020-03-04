Tesco Baked Beans No Added Sugar 420G

lovely beans bought from from the money i stole my
No added sugar - please omit the sweetener
Woeful, no added sugar should be no sugar nor any sweetener - so not only does this taste unpleasant, but who wants to have artificial sweetener - less additives please.
Runny, watery sauce with less beans than before.
We have been buying these beans for quite some time now, but lately they have become really runny and watery. Less beans perhaps.. now having to put cornflour in to thicken up the sauce. Horrible.
Horrible Taste
Sadly I will not be buying this product again. The taste is unpleasant even disguised in a stew. In fact they spoilt the stew.
Disappointing tastless watery and a big let down!
More thin watery sauce than I expected and very tasteless. Not many beans either. Very disappointed. Have always trusted Tesco brands but will be very wary in future.
AWFUL BEANS DISGUSTING
Absolutely disgusting weird taste just the worst beans ever avoid. I had to add ketchup and seasoning to make it even taste decent...
Horrible
We used to buy the reduced salt and sugar variety but they seem to have changed recipe/supplier in recent months. These are absolutely vile.
Disgusting!
Absolutely disgusting. There was nothing wrong with the healthy living baked beans. A pale watery imitation.
Not good
They have changed them, sauce is too watery - changed to Heinz with no added sugar
Weird tasting sauce
The sauce tastes really weird, almost floral and too sweet with a lingering aftertaste. It was so bad I couldn't bring myself to eat them so I washed the sauce off and the beans themselves were okay (but the weird taste still stayed a bit). Even my boyfriend wouldn't eat them and he's not fussy at all. I can see some people being fine with the taste and the price is low, so maybe buy one can to try rather than a multipack. Now I need to figure out what to do with the other three cans