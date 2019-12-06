By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Growers Harvest Tomato Passata 500G

5(5)Write a review
£ 0.32
£0.64/kg
½ of a pack
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 117kJ / 28kcal

Product Description

  • Sieved tomato passata.
  • Farm Grown
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomatoes, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. composite widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (250g)
Energy117kJ / 28kcal292kJ / 69kcal
Fat0.5g1.2g
Saturates0.1g0.3g
Carbohydrate4.4g11.0g
Sugars4.3g10.9g
Fibre0.6g1.4g
Protein1.1g2.8g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

As good as any I have tried.

5 stars

I always used to buy the expensive brands of passata when they were on special offer and stock up on them, but I gave this one a try and never went back. I just can't detect any difference. I use it in several pasta dishes, and also to enrich homemade soups like lentil or carrot and butterbean. It's really very good indeed.

Top notch value; thick tomato sauce usable as is +

5 stars

Top notch value; thick tomato sauce usable as is + milk or coconut milk to make soup instantly. Works as a pasta sauce if cooked a few mins to boil off some watert; add herbs and a bit of onion.

I love this product!!!

5 stars

Excellent price and great quality

very handy to have in

5 stars

I used it as a base sauce on gluten free pizza base,then put chilli on. I also use it when I make Bolognese and chilli

This is a very good quality product. It helps mak

5 stars

This is a very good quality product. It helps make excellent pasta sauces and has a great texture. I have been using it for years.

