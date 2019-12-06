Growers Harvest Tomato Passata 500G

As good as any I have tried.
I always used to buy the expensive brands of passata when they were on special offer and stock up on them, but I gave this one a try and never went back. I just can't detect any difference. I use it in several pasta dishes, and also to enrich homemade soups like lentil or carrot and butterbean. It's really very good indeed.
Top notch value; thick tomato sauce usable as is +
Top notch value; thick tomato sauce usable as is + milk or coconut milk to make soup instantly. Works as a pasta sauce if cooked a few mins to boil off some watert; add herbs and a bit of onion.
I love this product!!!
Excellent price and great quality
very handy to have in
I used it as a base sauce on gluten free pizza base,then put chilli on. I also use it when I make Bolognese and chilli
This is a very good quality product. It helps mak
This is a very good quality product. It helps make excellent pasta sauces and has a great texture. I have been using it for years.