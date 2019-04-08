By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Grower's Harvest Plum Tomatoes 400G

1.5(3)Write a review
Grower's Harvest Plum Tomatoes 400G
£ 0.28
£0.70/kg
½ of a can
  • Energy185kJ 44kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars7.6g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 93kJ / 22kcal

Product Description

  • Peeled plum tomatoes in tomato juice.
  • Plum tomatoes Farm Grown
  • Farm Grown
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Tomato (60%), Tomato Juice, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Storage

Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within X days. Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 4 minutes, stirring occasionally
Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a can (200g)
Energy93kJ / 22kcal185kJ / 44kcal
Fat0.1g0.2g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate3.8g7.6g
Sugars3.8g7.6g
Fibre0.7g1.4g
Protein1.1g2.2g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 1.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Not very good at all

1 stars

It seems this has perhaps replaced your cheaper range of tinned tomatoes now and it is very much an inferior product. I use tinned tomatoes every week and notice such a difference in this product. The liquid that they are in so watery and they taste like tomato soup. Very poor Tesco.

Cheap and quite nasty

2 stars

You get what you pay for. Tesco's own knock the spots off these. These are tough and totally tasteless. Spend a few pence more and get good tomatoes.

awful would never buy again

1 stars

awful would never buy again

Usually bought next

Tesco Tomato Puree 200G

£ 0.50
£2.50/kg

Growers Harvest Tomato Passata 500G

£ 0.32
£0.64/kg

Growers Harvest Red Kidney Beans In Water 400G

£ 0.30
£1.25/kg

Stockwell & Co Baked Beans In Tomato Sauce 420G

£ 0.22
£0.52/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here