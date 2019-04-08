Grower's Harvest Plum Tomatoes 400G

Not very good at all
It seems this has perhaps replaced your cheaper range of tinned tomatoes now and it is very much an inferior product. I use tinned tomatoes every week and notice such a difference in this product. The liquid that they are in so watery and they taste like tomato soup. Very poor Tesco.
Cheap and quite nasty
You get what you pay for. Tesco's own knock the spots off these. These are tough and totally tasteless. Spend a few pence more and get good tomatoes.
awful would never buy again
