Mr Kipling Magical Unicorn Slices 6 Pack

image 1 of Mr Kipling Magical Unicorn Slices 6 Pack
£ 1.60
£0.27/each
Per slice (30g)
  • Energy532kJ 127kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.7g
    8%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars11.6g
    13%
  • Salt0.18g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1727kJ

Product Description

  • Layers of Pink Sponge Sandwiching a Vanilla Flavour Filling (13%), Topped with Decorated Purple Fondant Icing (22%).
  • #exceedinglygood
  • Exceedingly good cakes
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Dextrose, Dried Egg White, Whey Powder (Milk), Maize Starch, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sorbitan Monostearate, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Polysorbate 60), Skimmed Milk Powder, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Milk Proteins, Red Beet, Flavourings, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Carmine, Lutein), Acid (Acetic Acid), Spirulina

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable Tray. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy these Unicorn Slices at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • ROI 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

6 x Unicorn Slices

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer slice (30g)
Energy 1727kJ532kJ
-412kcal127kcal
Fat 18.4g5.7g
of which Saturates 5.8g1.8g
Carbohydrate 58.3g18.0g
of which sugars 37.6g11.6g
Fibre 0.7g<0.5g
Protein 2.9g0.9g
Salt 0.59g0.18g
This pack contains 6 portions--

