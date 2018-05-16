Mr Kipling Magical Unicorn Slices 6 Pack

- Energy532kJ 127kcal6%
- Fat5.7g8%
- Saturates1.8g9%
- Sugars11.6g13%
- Salt0.18g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1727kJ
Product Description
- Layers of Pink Sponge Sandwiching a Vanilla Flavour Filling (13%), Topped with Decorated Purple Fondant Icing (22%).
- #exceedinglygood
- Exceedingly good cakes
- No hydrogenated fat
- 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Dextrose, Dried Egg White, Whey Powder (Milk), Maize Starch, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sorbitan Monostearate, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Polysorbate 60), Skimmed Milk Powder, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Milk Proteins, Red Beet, Flavourings, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Carmine, Lutein), Acid (Acetic Acid), Spirulina
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts
Storage
Best stored in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Carefully baked in the UK
Number of uses
This pack contains 6 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable Tray. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
- We want you to enjoy these Unicorn Slices at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
- Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
- 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
- ROI 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
6 x Unicorn Slices
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per slice (30g)
|Energy
|1727kJ
|532kJ
|-
|412kcal
|127kcal
|Fat
|18.4g
|5.7g
|of which Saturates
|5.8g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|58.3g
|18.0g
|of which sugars
|37.6g
|11.6g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|2.9g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.59g
|0.18g
|-
|-
