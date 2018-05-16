Krispy Kreme Doughnut Bites 9 Pack
New
Product Description
- Krispy Kreme Dou
- Our doughnuts are suitable for anyone who follows a vegetarian or Halal diet.
- Most delicious on day of purchase. Contents may vary.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C030166
- Suitable for Vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Doughnut: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Dextrose, Palm Oil, Yeast, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides, Sorbitan Monostearate, Raising Agents: Mono Calcium Phosphate, Dicalcium Phosphate, Sugar, Dried Egg Yolk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Stabiliser: Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Firming Agent: Calcium Sulphate, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator: Ammonium Sulphate, Diammonium Phosphate, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid, Enzyme: Amylase, Anticaking Agent: Tricalcium Phosphate, Glaze: Sugar, Water, Calcium Sulphate, Agar, Dextrose, Locust Bean Gum, Disodium Phosphate, Flavouring; (Vanilla), Salt
Allergy Information
- Not suitable for Nut and Peanut allergy sufferers due to manufacturing methods.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and do not refrigerate.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
Serving Size: 36g Avg (3 Bites)
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Krispy Kreme UK Ltd,
- Unit 4,
- Albany Park,
- Frimley Road,
- Camberley,
Return to
- If you are not completely satisfied or if you have any questions, please retain the packaging and contact us by email at:
- helpdesk@krispykreme.co.uk
- Head Office:
- Krispy Kreme UK Ltd,
- Unit 4,
- Albany Park,
- Frimley Road,
- Camberley,
- Surrey,
- GU16 7PQ.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Serving
|Per 100g
|Energy
|418kJ
|1161kJ
|-
|138kcal
|384kcal
|Fat - Total
|5.7g
|15.9g
|- Saturated
|2.7g
|7.5g
|Carbohydrates
|19.1g
|53.1g
|- Sugars
|8.7g
|24.2g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|2.3g
|Protein
|2.2g
|6g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.47g
|-
|-
