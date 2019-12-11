Itsu Chilli Miso Noodle Cup 63G

Product Description
- Gluten free rice noodles with a chilli and ginger flavoured miso based broth and a sachet of dried spring onion
- Yoshiro and his broths...
- Restaurant inspired rice'noodles with hand-crafted Asian broths are an eat beautiful solution for foodies wanting a light & convenient lunch.
- Yoshiro, Japan's highly respected food entrepreneur cooks his broths from scratch with miso, herbs & spices in the stunning Nagano Valley, a short ride from Tokyo.
- He avoids chemicals & shortcuts & so create rice'noodles you can eat with pride & joy; it's a first!
- Eat beautiful
- With hand-crafted broths
- 207 kcal 880kJ per cup
- 313g when prepared
- Low in fat and sugar
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 63g
Information
Ingredients
Rice Noodles (63%): Rice (85%), Modified Tapioca Starch, Sugar, Salt, Stabiliser: Guar Gum, Broth Paste (37%): Soybean Paste (Water, Soya Beans, Rice, Salt), Water, Sesame Oil, Alcohol, Sugar, Yeast Extract Powder, Kelp Extract (Kelp, Salt, Dextrin), Salt, Shiitake Mushroom, Onion Powder, Chilli Pepper (0.3%), Coriander, Ginger Powder, Japanese Pepper, Black Pepper, Dried Vegetable Sachet: Spring Onion
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Sesame, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before: See bottom of cup.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Number of uses
This cup contains 1 serving
Warnings
- CAUTION: Contents will be very HOT!
- Do not put lid back on after preparation.
- Not suitable to microwave.
Recycling info
Tub. Recyclable
Name and address
- Packed for:
- itsu [grocery] Ltd,
- 1st Floor,
- 16a Great Peter Street,
- London,
- SW1P 2BX,
Return to
- itsu [grocery] Ltd,
- 1st Floor,
- 16a Great Peter Street,
- London,
- SW1P 2BX,
- UK.
- www.itsu.com/grocery
Net Contents
63g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as prepared per: 100g
|as prepared per: Cup
|Energy (kJ)
|281
|880
|Energy (kcal)
|66
|207
|Fat (g)
|0.7
|2.2
|of which saturates (g)
|0.1
|0.4
|Carbohydrate (g)
|13
|41
|of which sugars (g)
|0.8
|2.5
|Fibre (g)
|0.6
|1.9
|Protein (g)
|1.5
|4.8
|Salt (g)
|0.78
|2.43
Safety information
CAUTION: Contents will be very HOT! Do not put lid back on after preparation. Not suitable to microwave.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019