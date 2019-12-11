By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Itsu Chilli Miso Noodle Cup 63G

image 1 of Itsu Chilli Miso Noodle Cup 63G
£ 1.75
£2.78/100g

Product Description

  • Gluten free rice noodles with a chilli and ginger flavoured miso based broth and a sachet of dried spring onion
  • Yoshiro and his broths...
  • Restaurant inspired rice'noodles with hand-crafted Asian broths are an eat beautiful solution for foodies wanting a light & convenient lunch.
  • Yoshiro, Japan's highly respected food entrepreneur cooks his broths from scratch with miso, herbs & spices in the stunning Nagano Valley, a short ride from Tokyo.
  • He avoids chemicals & shortcuts & so create rice'noodles you can eat with pride & joy; it's a first!
  • Eat beautiful
  • With hand-crafted broths
  • 207 kcal 880kJ per cup
  • 313g when prepared
  • Low in fat and sugar
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 63g

Information

Ingredients

Rice Noodles (63%): Rice (85%), Modified Tapioca Starch, Sugar, Salt, Stabiliser: Guar Gum, Broth Paste (37%): Soybean Paste (Water, Soya Beans, Rice, Salt), Water, Sesame Oil, Alcohol, Sugar, Yeast Extract Powder, Kelp Extract (Kelp, Salt, Dextrin), Salt, Shiitake Mushroom, Onion Powder, Chilli Pepper (0.3%), Coriander, Ginger Powder, Japanese Pepper, Black Pepper, Dried Vegetable Sachet: Spring Onion

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Sesame, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before: See bottom of cup.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Number of uses

This cup contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Contents will be very HOT!
  • Do not put lid back on after preparation.
  • Not suitable to microwave.

Recycling info

Tub. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • itsu [grocery] Ltd,
  • 1st Floor,
  • 16a Great Peter Street,
  • London,
  • SW1P 2BX,

Return to

  • itsu [grocery] Ltd,
  • 1st Floor,
  • 16a Great Peter Street,
  • London,
  • SW1P 2BX,
  • UK.
  • www.itsu.com/grocery

Net Contents

63g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas prepared per: 100gas prepared per: Cup
Energy (kJ)281880
Energy (kcal)66207
Fat (g)0.72.2
of which saturates (g)0.10.4
Carbohydrate (g)1341
of which sugars (g)0.82.5
Fibre (g)0.61.9
Protein (g)1.54.8
Salt (g)0.782.43

CAUTION: Contents will be very HOT! Do not put lid back on after preparation. Not suitable to microwave.

