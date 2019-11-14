Itsu Satay Noodle Cup 64G

Lush
Lush, don’t normally like rice noodles but these are very good.
I have bought several all at once,silly me! Very B
I have bought several all at once,silly me! Very Bad Tasteless and not allot in the pot also tastes very plastic not a good taste
Rice Noodles (63%): Rice (85%), Modified Tapioca Starch, Sugar, Salt, Stabiliser: Guar Gum, Broth Paste (37%): Soybean Paste (Water, Soya Beans, Rice, Salt), Sesame Paste, Tamari Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Salt, Alcohol), Water, Sugar, Sesame Oil, Alcohol, Yeast Extract Powder, Salt, Garlic Powder, Paprika Powder, Onion Powder, Coriander, Red Chilli, Ginger Powder, Japanese Pepper, Dried Vegetable Sachet: Spring Onion
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before: See bottom of cup.
Packed in the UK
This cup contains 1 serving
Tub. Recyclable
64g ℮
|Typical Values
|as prepared per: 100g
|as prepared per: Cup
|Energy (kJ)
|310
|973
|Energy (kcal)
|73
|229
|Fat (g)
|1.1
|3.5
|of which saturates (g)
|0.2
|0.6
|Carbohydrates (g)
|14
|43
|of which sugars (g)
|1.0
|3.1
|Fibre (g)
|0.7
|2.2
|Protein (g)
|1.7
|5.5
|Salt (g)
|0.77
|2.40
CAUTION: Contents will be very HOT! Do not put lid back on after preparation. Not suitable to microwave.
