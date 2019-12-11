Itsu Katsu Noodle Cup 63G

Product Description
- Gluten free rice noodles with a katsu flavoured miso based broth and a sachet of dried spring onion
- Yoshihiro and his broths...
- Restaurant inspired rice'noodles with hand-crafted Asian broths are an eat beautiful solution for foodies wanting a light & convenient lunch.
- Yoshihiro, Japan's highly respected food entrepreneur cooks his broths from scratch with miso, herbs & spices in the stunning Nagano Valley, a short ride from Tokyo.
- He avoids chemicals & shortcuts & so created rice'noodles you can eat with pride & joy; it's a first!
- 313g when prepared
- Eat beautiful
- With hand-crafted broths
- 191 kcal 806kJ per cup
- Low in fat and sugar
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 63g
Information
Ingredients
Rice Noodles (63%): Rice (85%), Modified Tapioca Starch, Sugar, Salt, Stabiliser: Guar Gum, Broth Paste (36%): Soybean Paste (Water, Soya Beans, Rice, Salt), Sugar, Seasoned Bonito Extract (Bonito Extract [Fish] Water, Tamari Soy Sauce (Soya Beans, Salt, Alcohol), Rice Bran Oil, Alcohol, Yeast Extract Powder, Curry Powder (contains Mustard), Spice Mix, Salt, Paprika Powder, Garlic Powder, Ginger Powder, Coriander, Dried Vegetable Sachet: Spring Onion
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Sesame
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before: See bottom of cup.
Produce of
Packed in UK
Number of uses
This cup contains 1 serving
Warnings
- CAUTION: Contents will be very HOT!
- Do not put lid back on after preparation.
- Not suitable to microwave.
Recycling info
Tub. Recyclable
Name and address
- Packed for:
- itsu [grocery] Ltd,
- 1st Floor,
- 16a Great Peter Street,
- London,
- SW1P 2BX,
Net Contents
63g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as prepared per: 100g
|as prepared per: Cup
|Energy (kJ)
|258
|806
|Energy (kcal)
|61
|191
|Fat (g)
|0.3
|0.8
|of which saturates (g)
|0.1
|0.3
|Carbohydrates (g)
|13
|40
|of which sugars (g)
|1.4
|4.4
|Fibre (g)
|0.9
|2.8
|Protein (g)
|1.1
|3.4
|Salt (g)
|0.73
|2.30
Safety information
