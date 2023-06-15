We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

St Moriz Face Tanning Booster Serum 15Ml

St Moriz Face Tanning Booster Serum 15Ml

£10.00

£6.67/10ml

Vegan

St Moriz Advance
Our Tan Boosting Face Drops will give you a personalised glow, day or night. Designed to be mixed with your existing skincare, a few drops of our concentrated tanning serum, gently blended with our St MorizDaily Face Moisturiser or with your own will provide a radiantly glowing tan without losing the benefits of your normal skincare routine. It's gentle on skin and a simple solution to give you a radiant glow, so you can skip the make-up routine and go faux-natural.
Dermatologically TestedCruelty Free InternationalThe Queen's Awards for EnterpriseVegan Friendly
Pack size: 15ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Dihydroxyacetone, Alcohol Denat., Propylene Glycol, Ethoxydiglycol, Phenoxyethanol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Ethylhexylglycerin, Citric Acid, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Glycerin, Sucrose, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Caramel

Net Contents

15ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to Apply:- Moisture daily on the run up to tanning to keep your skin super fresh.- Exfoliate your face and neck before applying the serum, so you have a super smooth skin surface.- Dispense 1ml (approx. 1.5cm area) of St Moriz Daily Face Moisturiser into your palm. If you prefer to use your own moisturiser, you must ensure you carry out a skin patch test on your wrist (once the drops have been added) 48 hours.- Add 3-6 drops depending on how bronzed you want to be.- Mix with your fingertips and apply evenly in circular motions to your face and neck.- Wash hands immediately after applying to prevent any staining.- Watch your face gradually take on a golden glow throughout the day for a boost of radiance.

