St Moriz Face Tanning Booster Serum 15Ml

St Moriz Advance

Our Tan Boosting Face Drops will give you a personalised glow, day or night. Designed to be mixed with your existing skincare, a few drops of our concentrated tanning serum, gently blended with our St Moriz Daily Face Moisturiser or with your own will provide a radiantly glowing tan without losing the benefits of your normal skincare routine. It's gentle on skin and a simple solution to give you a radiant glow, so you can skip the make-up routine and go faux-natural.

Pack size: 15ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Dihydroxyacetone, Alcohol Denat., Propylene Glycol, Ethoxydiglycol, Phenoxyethanol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Ethylhexylglycerin, Citric Acid, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Glycerin, Sucrose, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Caramel

Net Contents

15ml ℮

