Nip+Fab Glycolic Extreme Bubble Mask 23G

Product Description
- Glycolic Fix Extreme Bubble Mask
- Our oxygenating and cleansing formula is enriched with 2% glycolic acid to smooth and retexture skin. Upon application, oxygen bubbles rise from the charcoal infused mask, lifting away impurities and dead skin cells. Skin is deeply purified, feeling fresh and soft to the touch.
- Cleansing + oxygenating
- Exfoliating + 2% glycolic acid
- Glow boost + radiance
- Oxygenating bubble mask for pure + glowing skin
- Charcoal-infused bubble mask
- Pack size: 23G
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Tromethamine, Glycolic Acid, Dipropylene Glycol, Decyl Glucoside, Methyl Perfluorobutyl Ether, Methyl Perfluoroisobutyl Ether, Disiloxane, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Allantoin, Phenoxyethanol, Chlorphenesin, Hydroxyacetophenone, Caprylyl Glycol, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Parfum (Fragrance), Propanediol, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Hyaluronate, Illicium Verum (Anise) Fruit Extract, Retinyl Palmitate, Thiamine HCL, Riboflavin, Niacin, Carnitine HCL, Pantothenic Acid, Biotin, Folic Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol, Linalool
Produce of
Manufactured in Korea
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions: Before use, rub the surface of the pouch to mix the contents well. Unfold the mask and apply directly to a dry face. Leave for 10-15 minutes or until the oxygen bubbles have risen sufficiently and gently peel away. Massage remaining bubbles into face and rinse off with lukewarm water. Discard mask after use.
Warnings
- Cautions: Wash hands thoroughly before use. Do not use on eczema, broken or irritated skin. Discontinue use if you experience redness, swelling or irritation. Consult a doctor if symptoms persist. Avoid delicate eye area. Should contact with eyes occur, rinse thoroughly with water. Do not use on children under 3 years old. Use sunscreen during day time. Use immediately after opening.
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Nip + Fab,
- 272 King's Road,
- London,
- UK,
- SW3 5AW.
Return to
- Nip + Fab,
- 272 King's Road,
- London,
- UK,
- SW3 5AW.
- www.nipandfab.com
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
23g
Safety information
