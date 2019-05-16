Naked Rice Szechuan Sweet & Spicy Pot 78G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Each Serving (258g As Consumed) Contains:
  • Energy1203kJ 285kcal
    14%
  • Fat4.1g
    6%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars7.5g
    8%
  • Salt1.42g
    24%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 466kJ (110kcal)

Product Description

  • Instant Rice in a Szechuan Style Sauce with Dried Red Pepper and Spring Onion.
  • A bold Chinese taste sensation Sweet red peppers A feisty burst of chilli and garlic and a hint of warming ginger
  • Tastefully Naked
  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • A sweet and spicy chilli flavour with garlic and tomato
  • Low fat as consumed
  • No artificial colours
  • No preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 78g
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Dried Rice, Sugar, Potato Starch, Tomato Powder, Palm Oil, Flavourings (contain Celery), Garlic Powder, Salt, Dried Onion, Dried Red Pepper, Ground Spices (Chilli Powder, Ginger), Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Dried Spring Onion, Colour (Paprika Extract), Acid: Citric Aid, Barley Malt Vinegar Powder

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before End: See base of pot

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Instructions
  • Ready in 5 mins
  • Remove the lid & pour boiling water up to the fill line (approx. 180ml) stir thoroughly.
  • Leave to stand for 5 minutes, stir halfway through & again before serving.

Number of uses

This pot provides 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Warnings

  • WARNING: When prepared as per instructions the pot and contents will be hot.

Name and address

  • Symington's Ltd.,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Symington's Ltd.,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.
  • Visit our website at www.naked-noodle.com

Net Contents

78g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(made up as per instructions) Per 100g (as consumed)(made up as per instructions) Per pot (258g) (as consumed)
Energy 466kJ (110kcal)1203kJ (285kcal)
Fat 1.6g4.1g
of which saturates 0.7g1.8g
Carbohydrate 21.3g55.0g
of which sugars 2.9g7.5g
Fibre 0.9g2.2g
Protein 2.3g5.9g
Salt 0.55g1.42g
Sodium:220mg570mg
This pot provides 1 serving--

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: When prepared as per instructions the pot and contents will be hot.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

2 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Its the rice that lets it down...

2 stars

The noodle version of these are really lovely for a lunchtime snack but although the flavour and heat are really nice in this its the rice itself that lets it down - the texture is of soggy rice krispies rather than rice as you would know it.

Incorrect allergy on filter

2 stars

Not gluten free. When doing my online shop I always filter for products with no gluten as I have recently become gluten free for medical reasons. This product comes up in the no gluten filter. Get home make for my lunch only to find it contains gluten. Luckily it's not a life threatening condition like others but still a serious issue to get wrong on website.

