Naked Rice Szechuan Sweet & Spicy Pot 78G

Its the rice that lets it down...
The noodle version of these are really lovely for a lunchtime snack but although the flavour and heat are really nice in this its the rice itself that lets it down - the texture is of soggy rice krispies rather than rice as you would know it.
Incorrect allergy on filter
Not gluten free. When doing my online shop I always filter for products with no gluten as I have recently become gluten free for medical reasons. This product comes up in the no gluten filter. Get home make for my lunch only to find it contains gluten. Luckily it's not a life threatening condition like others but still a serious issue to get wrong on website.