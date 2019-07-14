By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Naked Rice Malaysian Curry Pot 78G

Naked Rice Malaysian Curry Pot 78G
£ 1.20
£15.39/kg
Each Serving (258g As Consumed) Contains:
  • Energy1231kJ 291kcal
    16%
  • Fat4.6g
    7%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt1.42g
    24%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 477kJ (113kcal)

Product Description

  • Instant Rice in a Malaysian Style Chicken Flavour Curry Sauce with Dried Vegetables.
  • Based on a traditional Malaysian recipe
  • A blend of exotic spices adds warmth and depth with aromatic lemongrass and lively, fragrant coriander
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Aromatic lemongrass, with warming spices and sweet vegetables
  • Tastefully Naked
  • Low fat as consumed
  • No artificial colours
  • No preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 78g
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Dried Rice, Maltodextrin, Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Flavourings (contain Celery), Dried Vegetables (Carrot, Green Beans, Red Pepper), Onion Powder, Dried Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Salt, Ground Spices (Coriander, Turmeric, Chilli Powder, Ginger, Cinnamon), Dried Coriander, Milk Proteins, Stabilisers (Dipotassium Phosphate, Trisodium Citrate), Natural Lemongrass Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before End: See base of pot

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Instructions
  • Ready in 5 mins
  • Remove the lid & pour boiling water up to the fill line (approx. 180ml) stir thoroughly.
  • Leave to stand for 5 minutes, stir halfway through & again before serving.

Number of uses

This pot provides 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Warnings

  • WARNING: When prepared as per instructions the pot and contents will be hot.

Name and address

  • Symington's Ltd.,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Symington's Ltd.,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.
  • Visit our website at www.naked-noodle.com

Net Contents

78g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(made up as per instructions) Per 100g (as consumed)(made up as per instructions) Per pot (258g) (as consumed)
Energy 477kJ (113kcal)1231kJ (291kcal)
Fat 1.8g4.6g
of which saturates 0.8g2.1g
Carbohydrate 21.9g56.4g
of which sugars 1.1g2.7g
Fibre 0.6g1.6g
Protein 2.0g5.2g
Salt 0.55g1.42g
Sodium:220mg570mg
This pot provides 1 serving--

Safety information

WARNING: When prepared as per instructions the pot and contents will be hot.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Makes a tasty snack!!

5 stars

Nice! And gluten free.

