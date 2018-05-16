By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Naked Rice Chinese Char Sui 78G

Naked Rice Chinese Char Sui 78G
£ 1.20
£1.54/100g
Each Serving (258g As Consumed) Contains:
  • Energy1214kJ 287kcal
    14%
  • Fat4.0g
    6%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars4.3g
    5%
  • Salt1.48g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 471kJ(111kcal)

Product Description

  • Instant Rice in a Char Siu Flavour Sauce with Spring Onion and Dried Red Pepper.
  • A Naked take on a Chinese classic
  • Chargrilled flavour tantalises the tastebuds
  • Soy sauce and ginger add depth with delicious sweet red pepper
  • Chargrilled flavour with soy sauce and five spice notes
  • Tastefully naked
  • Low fat as consumed
  • No artificial colours
  • No preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 78g

Information

Ingredients

Dried Rice, Maltodextrin, Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Flavourings (contain Soya), Sugar, Soy Sauce Powder [Soy Sauce (Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt), Maltodextrin, Salt], Dried Spring Onion, Tomato Powder, Dried Red Pepper, Colour (Plain Caramel), Garlic Powder, Ground Ginger, Chinese Five Spice (Salt, Star Anise, Sugar, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Clove, Fennel Seed, Ginger), Barley Malt Vinegar Extract Powder

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before End: See base of pot

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Instructions
  • Ready in 5 mins
  • Remove the lid & pour boiling water up to the fill line (approx. 180ml) stir thoroughly.
  • Leave to stand for 5 minutes, stir halfway through & again before serving.

Number of uses

This pot provides 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Warnings

  • WARNING: When prepared as per instructions the pot and contents will be hot. See preparation guidelines for details

Name and address

  • Symington's Ltd.,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Symington's Ltd.,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.
  • Visit our website at www.naked-noodle.com

Net Contents

78g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(made up as per instructions) Per 100g (as consumed)(made up as per instructions) Per pot (258g) (as consumed)
Energy 471kJ(111kcal)1214kJ(287kcal)
Fat 1.6g4.0g
of which saturates 0.7g1.8g
Carbohydrate 21.8g56.4g
of which sugars 1.7g4.3g
Fibre 0.7g1.7g
Protein 2.2g5.6g
Salt 0.58g1.48g
Sodium:230mg595mg
This pot provides 1 serving--

Safety information

WARNING: When prepared as per instructions the pot and contents will be hot. See preparation guidelines for details

