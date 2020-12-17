Batch Pasta & Sauce Pot Tomato & Basil 65G

- Energy984kJ 232kcal12%
- Fat1.0g1%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars11.6g13%
- Salt1.79g30%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 312kJ
Product Description
- Dried pasta spirals in a tomato and basil sauce mix.
- Just add hot water to the fill line
- Low fat
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 65G
Information
Ingredients
Pasta Spirals (51%) (Durum Wheat Semolina), Tomato Powder (13%), Potato Starch, Sugar, Dried Glucose Syrup, Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Onion Powder (3%), Salt, Yeast Extract, Flavourings, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm), Roasted Garlic, Cheese Powder (Cheese Powder (Milk), Emulsifying Salts (Disodium Phosphate)), Dried Basil, Dried Parsley, Colour (Beetroot Red)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Celery, Egg, Mustard and Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.For Best Before See Lid.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Delicious pasta in 5 minutes...
- 1 Pour in boiling water to the inside fill line.
- 2 Stir. Cover with lid, leave for 2 minutes...
- 3 Stir. Reapply lid. Wait 3 more minutes, enjoy!
- Take care! Contents will be hot.
Number of uses
This pot contains 1 portion
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Lid. Recyclable Pot. Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable
Name and address
- Freepost Premier Foods.
Return to
- Consumer Quality Guarantee
- We want you to enjoy this product.
- If you have any questions or comments, please contact our Consumer Relations Department on 0800 222722
- Mon-Fri 9am - 5pm (UK only) quoting the codes printed on the pack.
- Or write to us at
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
Net Contents
65g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g As Prepared
|Per Pot (315g) As Prepared
|% Reference Intake
|Energy
|312kJ
|984kJ
|12%
|-
|74kcal
|232kcal
|12%
|Fat
|<0.5g
|1.0g
|1%
|of which Saturates
|0.1g
|0.3g
|2%
|Carbohydrate
|15.2g
|47.8g
|of which Sugars
|3.7g
|11.6g
|13%
|Fibre
|0.7g
|2.3g
|Protein
|2.2g
|6.8g
|Salt
|0.57g
|1.79g
|30%
|This pot contains 1 portion
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020