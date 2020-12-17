By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Batch Pasta & Sauce Pot Tomato & Basil 65G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Batch Pasta & Sauce Pot Tomato & Basil 65G
£ 0.50
£7.70/kg
Per pot (315g) as prepared
  • Energy984kJ 232kcal
    12%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars11.6g
    13%
  • Salt1.79g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 312kJ

Product Description

  • Dried pasta spirals in a tomato and basil sauce mix.
  • Just add hot water to the fill line
  • Low fat
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 65G
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Pasta Spirals (51%) (Durum Wheat Semolina), Tomato Powder (13%), Potato Starch, Sugar, Dried Glucose Syrup, Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Onion Powder (3%), Salt, Yeast Extract, Flavourings, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm), Roasted Garlic, Cheese Powder (Cheese Powder (Milk), Emulsifying Salts (Disodium Phosphate)), Dried Basil, Dried Parsley, Colour (Beetroot Red)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Celery, Egg, Mustard and Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For Best Before See Lid.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Delicious pasta in 5 minutes...
  • 1 Pour in boiling water to the inside fill line.
  • 2 Stir. Cover with lid, leave for 2 minutes...
  • 3 Stir. Reapply lid. Wait 3 more minutes, enjoy!
  • Take care! Contents will be hot.

Number of uses

This pot contains 1 portion

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Lid. Recyclable Pot. Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Freepost Premier Foods.

Return to

  • Consumer Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy this product.
  • If you have any questions or comments, please contact our Consumer Relations Department on 0800 222722
  • Mon-Fri 9am - 5pm (UK only) quoting the codes printed on the pack.
  • Or write to us at
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.

Net Contents

65g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g As PreparedPer Pot (315g) As Prepared% Reference Intake
Energy 312kJ984kJ12%
-74kcal232kcal12%
Fat <0.5g1.0g1%
of which Saturates 0.1g0.3g2%
Carbohydrate 15.2g47.8g
of which Sugars 3.7g11.6g13%
Fibre 0.7g2.3g
Protein 2.2g6.8g
Salt 0.57g1.79g30%
This pot contains 1 portion---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.19
£0.19/kg

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here