Tesco Beef Lasagne 400G

A healthier alternative to traditional Lasagne.
Okay so it doesn't look the best and it's a little on the saucy side however other than that I thought this was a good meal. People complaining about the small size need to remember this is a calorie controlled meal, if you want a larger portion buy a bigger lasagne... Didn't find it watery but as said before a little bit too much sauce. Certainly not 'the worst so called 'healthy' meal I've ever had'. Some people need to remember they're buying a microwave meal, not a gourmet one.
HORRIBLE MEAL!
Smelt terrible and tasted even worse. I do not know how this has made it onto the shelves. Had to throw it away. Total waste of money.
Vile
Absolutely vile - this lasagne was watery and looked awful when I put it on a plate. It was mainly sauce with some pasta sheets floating in it. This is the worst so called 'healthy' meal I have ever had.
Looks nasty, tastes awful, Nothing like the photo.
Looked very unappealing when arrived and also after cooking, a layer of tomato puree on the bottom turned the white sauce on the top pink, no taste to the mince at all. overall very unpleasant, will not be buying this again, worse than the value option, hoping that this is not the only option tesco start selling.
All Lasagne from Tesco's Taste the same mush
All Tesco's Lasagne tastes the same EVEN The Finest. They used to do do a GRT Lasagne but sadly not now. Also, the portion size is tiny and the flavour is NOT there. Awful. I have tried them all. They all taste the same ie mush and awful. There were a few that were Not Bad and Not Bad value; sadly they have gone. Please also weigh all meat etc before you remove packaging then after as Tesco's have a habit of selling you under weight meat/fish and veg goods. I word from the wise.
A delicious and cheap low calorie meal
I bought this knowing it was fairly low calorie for beef lasagne. I expected a tasteless version and was truly delighted. I will be buying this on a regular basis. Not only delicious but also a cheap meal.