Tesco Beef Lasagne 400G

2(6)Write a review
Tesco Beef Lasagne 400G
£ 2.50
£0.63/100g

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1500kJ 356kcal
    18%
  • Fat9.0g
    13%
  • Saturates4.0g
    20%
  • Sugars10.1g
    11%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 417kJ / 99kcal

Product Description

  • Egg pasta layered with a tomato, red wine and beef sauce, topped with white sauce and cheese.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato, Cooked Egg Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water, Pasteurised Egg], Beef (14%), Skimmed Milk, Onion, Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Reduced Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Single Cream (Milk), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Garlic Purée, Red Wine, Carrot, Basil, Oregano, Salt, Beef Gelatine, Beef Extract, Yeast Extract, Mushroom Extract Powder, Black Pepper, Potato Starch, Mustard Flour, White Pepper, Bay, Nutmeg, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Turmeric, Rapeseed Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results oven heat. Chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 40-45 mins Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: For best results oven heat. Frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 55-60 mins Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Chilled: 800W 5 mins 30 secs / 900W 5 mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Frozen: 800W 9 mins 30 secs / 900W 9 mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K or Ireland

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (360g**)
Energy417kJ / 99kcal1500kJ / 356kcal
Fat2.5g9.0g
Saturates1.1g4.0g
Carbohydrate12.0g43.2g
Sugars2.8g10.1g
Fibre1.2g4.3g
Protein6.5g23.4g
Salt0.3g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--
** When oven heated according to instructions 400g typically weighs 360g.--
Weight Watchers® SmartPoints® Value 9 per 360g serving. *The SmartPoints® value for this product was calculated by Tesco and is provided for informational purposes only. This is not an endorsement, sponsorship or approval of this product or its manufacturer by Weight Watchers International, Inc., the owner of the Weight Watchers® and SmartPoints® registered trademarks.--

6 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

A healthier alternative to traditional Lasagne.

5 stars

Okay so it doesn't look the best and it's a little on the saucy side however other than that I thought this was a good meal. People complaining about the small size need to remember this is a calorie controlled meal, if you want a larger portion buy a bigger lasagne... Didn't find it watery but as said before a little bit too much sauce. Certainly not 'the worst so called 'healthy' meal I've ever had'. Some people need to remember they're buying a microwave meal, not a gourmet one.

HORRIBLE MEAL!

1 stars

Smelt terrible and tasted even worse. I do not know how this has made it onto the shelves. Had to throw it away. Total waste of money.

Vile

1 stars

Absolutely vile - this lasagne was watery and looked awful when I put it on a plate. It was mainly sauce with some pasta sheets floating in it. This is the worst so called 'healthy' meal I have ever had.

Looks nasty, tastes awful, Nothing like the photo.

1 stars

Looked very unappealing when arrived and also after cooking, a layer of tomato puree on the bottom turned the white sauce on the top pink, no taste to the mince at all. overall very unpleasant, will not be buying this again, worse than the value option, hoping that this is not the only option tesco start selling.

All Lasagne from Tesco's Taste the same mush

1 stars

All Tesco's Lasagne tastes the same EVEN The Finest. They used to do do a GRT Lasagne but sadly not now. Also, the portion size is tiny and the flavour is NOT there. Awful. I have tried them all. They all taste the same ie mush and awful. There were a few that were Not Bad and Not Bad value; sadly they have gone. Please also weigh all meat etc before you remove packaging then after as Tesco's have a habit of selling you under weight meat/fish and veg goods. I word from the wise.

A delicious and cheap low calorie meal

4 stars

I bought this knowing it was fairly low calorie for beef lasagne. I expected a tasteless version and was truly delighted. I will be buying this on a regular basis. Not only delicious but also a cheap meal.

