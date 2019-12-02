Tesco Diet Spaghetti Bolognese 380G

Tasteless
Absolutely tasteless. Won't be purchasing again.
tastes of nothing
tastes of nothing
Good quality
Good quality
Don't bother!
Horrible and tasteless!
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 401kJ / 95kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Tomato, Beef (17%), Water, Onion, Tomato Purée, Red Wine, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Carrot, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Basil, Oregano, Beef Gelatine, Salt, Beef Extract, Yeast Extract, Mushroom Extract Powder, Black Pepper, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: Chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 45-50 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: Chilled: 800W / 900W 4 mins 30 secs / 4 mins
For best results microwave heat.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Frozen: 800W / 900W 7 mins 30 secs / 7 mins
For best results microwave heat.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.
Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K or Ireland
1 Servings
Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
380g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (360g**)
|Energy
|401kJ / 95kcal
|1445kJ / 343kcal
|Fat
|2.0g
|7.2g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|2.9g
|Carbohydrate
|12.0g
|43.2g
|Sugars
|2.1g
|7.6g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|5.8g
|Protein
|6.5g
|23.4g
|Salt
|0.3g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
|Weight Watchers® SmartPoints® Value 8 per 360g serving. *The SmartPoints® value for this product was calculated by Tesco and is provided for informational purposes only. This is not an endorsement, sponsorship or approval of this product or its manufacturer by Weight Watchers International, Inc., the owner of the Weight Watchers® and SmartPoints® registered trademarks.
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 380g typically weighs 360g.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019