By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Diet Spaghetti Bolognese 380G

2(4)Write a review
Tesco Diet Spaghetti Bolognese 380G
£ 2.50
£0.66/100g

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1445kJ 343kcal
    17%
  • Fat7.2g
    10%
  • Saturates2.9g
    15%
  • Sugars7.6g
    8%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 401kJ / 95kcal

Product Description

  • A beef, tomato and red wine sauce with cooked spaghetti.
  • Pack size: 380g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Tomato, Beef (17%), Water, Onion, Tomato Purée, Red Wine, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Carrot, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Basil, Oregano, Beef Gelatine, Salt, Beef Extract, Yeast Extract, Mushroom Extract Powder, Black Pepper, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 45-50 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: Chilled: 800W / 900W 4 mins 30 secs / 4 mins
For best results microwave heat.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Frozen: 800W / 900W 7 mins 30 secs / 7 mins
For best results microwave heat.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K or Ireland

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

380g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (360g**)
Energy401kJ / 95kcal1445kJ / 343kcal
Fat2.0g7.2g
Saturates0.8g2.9g
Carbohydrate12.0g43.2g
Sugars2.1g7.6g
Fibre1.6g5.8g
Protein6.5g23.4g
Salt0.3g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
Weight Watchers® SmartPoints® Value 8 per 360g serving. *The SmartPoints® value for this product was calculated by Tesco and is provided for informational purposes only. This is not an endorsement, sponsorship or approval of this product or its manufacturer by Weight Watchers International, Inc., the owner of the Weight Watchers® and SmartPoints® registered trademarks.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 380g typically weighs 360g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasteless

2 stars

Absolutely tasteless. Won't be purchasing again.

tastes of nothing

1 stars

tastes of nothing

Good quality

5 stars

Good quality

Don't bother!

1 stars

Horrible and tasteless!

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Plant Chef Mushroom Spaghetti Bol 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here