Tesco Prawn Linguini 360G

1.5(43)Write a review
Tesco Prawn Linguini 360G
£ 2.50
£0.69/100g

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1345kJ 318kcal
    16%
  • Fat3.7g
    5%
  • Saturates1.7g
    9%
  • Sugars4.4g
    5%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 401kJ / 95kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked linguine pasta with cooked and peeled prawns (Penaeus vannamei) in a white wine and lemon sauce.
  • Pack size: 360G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Water, Skimmed Milk, Prawn (Crustacean) (9%), Onion, Cornflour, Single Cream (Milk), Lemon Juice, White Wine, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Fish Gelatine, Parsley, Lemon Zest, Dried Glucose Syrup, Potato Starch, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Flavouring (contains Fish) Sugar, Dried Onion, Cod (Fish), Dried Garlic, Leek, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Powder, Bay, Fennel, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20-25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Stir well before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 40-45 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Chilled: 800W / 900W 4 mins 30 secs / 4 mins
Heat on full power.
Stir well before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Frozen: 800W / 900W 7 mins 30 secs / 7 mins
Heat on full power.
Stir well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Pierce film lid several times.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Sleeve. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

360g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach Pack (335g**)
Energy401kJ / 95kcal1345kJ / 318kcal
Fat1.1g3.7g
Saturates0.5g1.7g
Carbohydrate15.9g53.3g
Sugars1.3g4.4g
Fibre1.1g3.7g
Protein4.8g16.1g
Salt0.4g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When microwaved according to instructions 360g typically weighs 335g.--
Weight Watchers® SmartPoints® Value 9 per 335g serving. *The SmartPoints® value for this product was calculated by Tesco and is provided for informational purposes only. This is not an endorsement, sponsorship or approval of this product or its manufacturer by Weight Watchers International, Inc., the owner of the Weight Watchers® and SmartPoints® registered trademarks.--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

43 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointing

1 stars

Only 4 Prawns and they were tough and sauce tasteless

not eatable

1 stars

I would advise not t0 buy this progduct it taste horrible only 4 prawns and sauce is just like water

Hating this from prawn to dusk.

1 stars

Potentially the worst meal I've ever had. The prawns were like bullets. Have they ever heard of seasoning? The gelatinous soup of a sauce left much to be desired and strongly resembled gentleman's relish. No flavour at all. Are the calories you've counted worth it? I doubt it. Treat yourself. Go wild. Buy something with flavour you cheeky devil ;) Well-packaged though.

Not great

2 stars

Prawns were seriously chewy and tasteless, I was glad there was only 4! Linguine and sauce was ok but nothing special. It was also tiny but I guess that's expected with a calorie controlled meal. Will not be buying this again.

Tasteless meal

2 stars

First time I've had a tesco ready meal that I didn't enjoy.Not a lot of taste and the sauce was very watery I drank it like a soup.Only three prawns in pack but that didn't bother me wasn't really expecting anymore.I won't be buying that again

Disgusting .... 4 prawns with tasteless linguini s

1 stars

Disgusting .... 4 prawns with tasteless linguini swimming in a white innocuous gloop ... no thank you .. do not waste your money !!!!!!!! 😢

Just disgusting

1 stars

Sorry Tesco. Absolutely revolting. Tasteless, 4 prawns which were hard, chewy a flavourless. Probably one of the worst things I have ever eaten.

Disgusting

1 stars

Absolutely disgusting. Watery flavourless sauce and hard chewy prawns. A completely ruined dinner.

Very ordinary

2 stars

Very ordinary. Sauce was ok, but nothing more. Prawns were scarce - there were only five in the dish - and they were hard and tasteless. Not an experiment to repeat.

Won't buy it again

1 stars

This was probably the least tasty meal I have ever eaten. Despite the ingredients list including leeks I don't know where they were. There was simply linguine with 4, yes 4, prawns ( I counted them). The sauce was lacking in flavour - I believe it said lemon - I couldn't taste any. It wasn't evident that this was a low calorie meal (not visible on the picture on the website and not mentioned on the description). Low calorie food can be very tasty - this wasn't.

1-10 of 43 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

