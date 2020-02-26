Tesco Prawn Linguini 360G

Disappointing
Only 4 Prawns and they were tough and sauce tasteless
not eatable
I would advise not t0 buy this progduct it taste horrible only 4 prawns and sauce is just like water
Hating this from prawn to dusk.
Potentially the worst meal I've ever had. The prawns were like bullets. Have they ever heard of seasoning? The gelatinous soup of a sauce left much to be desired and strongly resembled gentleman's relish. No flavour at all. Are the calories you've counted worth it? I doubt it. Treat yourself. Go wild. Buy something with flavour you cheeky devil ;) Well-packaged though.
Not great
Prawns were seriously chewy and tasteless, I was glad there was only 4! Linguine and sauce was ok but nothing special. It was also tiny but I guess that's expected with a calorie controlled meal. Will not be buying this again.
Tasteless meal
First time I've had a tesco ready meal that I didn't enjoy.Not a lot of taste and the sauce was very watery I drank it like a soup.Only three prawns in pack but that didn't bother me wasn't really expecting anymore.I won't be buying that again
Disgusting .... 4 prawns with tasteless linguini s
Disgusting .... 4 prawns with tasteless linguini swimming in a white innocuous gloop ... no thank you .. do not waste your money !!!!!!!! 😢
Just disgusting
Sorry Tesco. Absolutely revolting. Tasteless, 4 prawns which were hard, chewy a flavourless. Probably one of the worst things I have ever eaten.
Disgusting
Absolutely disgusting. Watery flavourless sauce and hard chewy prawns. A completely ruined dinner.
Very ordinary
Very ordinary. Sauce was ok, but nothing more. Prawns were scarce - there were only five in the dish - and they were hard and tasteless. Not an experiment to repeat.
Won't buy it again
This was probably the least tasty meal I have ever eaten. Despite the ingredients list including leeks I don't know where they were. There was simply linguine with 4, yes 4, prawns ( I counted them). The sauce was lacking in flavour - I believe it said lemon - I couldn't taste any. It wasn't evident that this was a low calorie meal (not visible on the picture on the website and not mentioned on the description). Low calorie food can be very tasty - this wasn't.