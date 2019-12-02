By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Spaghetti Carbonara 380G

2(12)Write a review
Tesco Spaghetti Carbonara 380G
£ 2.50
£0.66/100g

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1371kJ 324kcal
    16%
  • Fat4.7g
    7%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars5.8g
    6%
  • Salt1.8g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 376kJ / 89kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked spaghetti and smoked ham in a cheese sauce.
  • A seasoned creamy sauce finished with smoked ham
  • Pack size: 380g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Skimmed Milk, Water, Smoked Ham (9%) [Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Single Cream (Milk), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Onion, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Pork Gelatine, English Mustard [Water, Mustard Flour, Salt, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Turmeric], Salt, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20-25 mins Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Stir well before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 50-55 mins Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Chilled: 800W / 900W 4 mins 30 secs / 4 mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Stir well before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Frozen: 800W / 900W 7 mins 30 secs / 7 mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Stir well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Sleeve. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

380g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (365g**)
Energy376kJ / 89kcal1371kJ / 324kcal
Fat1.3g4.7g
Saturates0.7g2.6g
Carbohydrate13.4g48.9g
Sugars1.6g5.8g
Fibre1.0g3.7g
Protein5.4g19.7g
Salt0.5g1.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
Weight Watchers® SmartPoints® Value 9 per 365g serving. *The SmartPoints® value for this product was calculated by Tesco and is provided for informational purposes only. This is not an endorsement, sponsorship or approval of this product or its manufacturer by Weight Watchers International, Inc., the owner of the Weight Watchers® and SmartPoints® registered trademarks.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 380g typically weighs 365g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

12 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Favourite ready meal from any store

5 stars

Best ready meal of the healthy living range. Ate about 2 a day over summer, cannot complain. Plenty of pieces of ham and decent portion size. Personally thought the consistency was actually perfect for the taste. Is a healthy living ready meal so don't go expecting the thickest of sauces. My mother also loves. Recommend!

Probably the worst thing I’ve ever eaten

1 stars

I bought this as the calorie count seemed pretty good. It was too good to be true. Absolutely no flavour, sauce was plain and floury and an awful consistency and way too much of it. Would not buy again. Ever. Add some Parmesan or some salt to at least have some flavour for the sake of 50cals or just don’t buy at all.

watery puke

2 stars

not good quality mostly spaggetti with a few bits of so called bacon in it, pretty tastless and very watery not creamy, wont be buying any more.

Nice and creamy

4 stars

Really enjoyed this. Nice And creamy, much better than the slim cook range

Lacking something

3 stars

Was ok but was lacking mushrooms or something . I would buy again and add mushrooms . Not very filling though.

Tasteless and watery. Also needs to be cooked lon

1 stars

Tasteless and watery. Also needs to be cooked longer than time specified as the bacon is chewy. I don't usually add salt to dishes, but had to add loads to even get a bit of taste.Wouldn't recommend it.

Not nice

2 stars

Bought this as the 400g was out of stock. It’s nothing like the larger pack and was mostly a watery slop with hardly any flavour and very little spaghetti

Unbelievably bland.

1 stars

Wanted to try some of the Italian range, as i quite like the Lasagne, which doesn't rely on cheese sauce. But this was terribly bland, as the cheese sauce has no taste whatsoever, and the ham is no better.

99% spaghetti

1 stars

I meant to pick up the Tagliatelli Carbonara, which I like, but bought this by mistake. It's almost entirely spaghetti with a little sauce. I binned it.

Really watery sauce and disappointing. The regular

1 stars

Really watery sauce and disappointing. The regular Tesco version is much better than this one

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Plant Chef Mushroom Spaghetti Bol 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here