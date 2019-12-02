Tesco Spaghetti Carbonara 380G

Favourite ready meal from any store
Best ready meal of the healthy living range. Ate about 2 a day over summer, cannot complain. Plenty of pieces of ham and decent portion size. Personally thought the consistency was actually perfect for the taste. Is a healthy living ready meal so don't go expecting the thickest of sauces. My mother also loves. Recommend!
Probably the worst thing I’ve ever eaten
I bought this as the calorie count seemed pretty good. It was too good to be true. Absolutely no flavour, sauce was plain and floury and an awful consistency and way too much of it. Would not buy again. Ever. Add some Parmesan or some salt to at least have some flavour for the sake of 50cals or just don’t buy at all.
watery puke
not good quality mostly spaggetti with a few bits of so called bacon in it, pretty tastless and very watery not creamy, wont be buying any more.
Nice and creamy
Really enjoyed this. Nice And creamy, much better than the slim cook range
Lacking something
Was ok but was lacking mushrooms or something . I would buy again and add mushrooms . Not very filling though.
Tasteless and watery. Also needs to be cooked lon
Tasteless and watery. Also needs to be cooked longer than time specified as the bacon is chewy. I don't usually add salt to dishes, but had to add loads to even get a bit of taste.Wouldn't recommend it.
Not nice
Bought this as the 400g was out of stock. It’s nothing like the larger pack and was mostly a watery slop with hardly any flavour and very little spaghetti
Unbelievably bland.
Wanted to try some of the Italian range, as i quite like the Lasagne, which doesn't rely on cheese sauce. But this was terribly bland, as the cheese sauce has no taste whatsoever, and the ham is no better.
99% spaghetti
I meant to pick up the Tagliatelli Carbonara, which I like, but bought this by mistake. It's almost entirely spaghetti with a little sauce. I binned it.
Really watery sauce and disappointing. The regular
Really watery sauce and disappointing. The regular Tesco version is much better than this one