St Austell Big Job Double Ipa 330Ml
Product Description
- Beer
- Find out more: pouritproper.co.uk
- If a job's worth doing, it's worth overdoing! A Big beer, dry as a bone and jammed full of Maris Otter malt and as many hops as we could get our hands on. It's not subtle, but if you love the taste of big, powerful hops, Big Job will be just the job for you!
- Champion bottled beef of Britain '17
- Bottle conditioned contains natural yeast
- Pack size: 330ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Barley Malt
Alcohol Units
2.4
ABV
7.2% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Taste Category
Serve cool
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store bottle upright and keep cool.
Preparation and Usage
- Serve cool
- Pour carefully to leave the last bit of beer and any sediment in the bottle.
- Savour the taste of real ale, bottled.
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- St Austell Brewery Co. Ltd.,
- 63 Trevarthian Road,
- St Austell,
- Cornwall,
- PL25 4BY,
Return to
- St Austell Brewery Co. Ltd.,
- 63 Trevarthian Road,
- St Austell,
- Cornwall,
- PL25 4BY,
- UK.
- www.staustellbrewery.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
330ml ℮
