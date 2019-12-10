By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
St Austell Big Job Double Ipa 330Ml

St Austell Big Job Double Ipa 330Ml
£ 1.70
£5.16/litre

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Find out more: pouritproper.co.uk
  • If a job's worth doing, it's worth overdoing! A Big beer, dry as a bone and jammed full of Maris Otter malt and as many hops as we could get our hands on. It's not subtle, but if you love the taste of big, powerful hops, Big Job will be just the job for you!
  • Champion bottled beef of Britain '17
  • Bottle conditioned contains natural yeast
  • Pack size: 330ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Barley Malt

Alcohol Units

2.4

ABV

7.2% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Taste Category

Serve cool

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store bottle upright and keep cool.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve cool
  • Pour carefully to leave the last bit of beer and any sediment in the bottle.
  • Savour the taste of real ale, bottled.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • St Austell Brewery Co. Ltd.,
  • 63 Trevarthian Road,
  • St Austell,
  • Cornwall,
  • PL25 4BY,

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

330ml ℮

