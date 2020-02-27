By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Branded Stationery Essential Backpack

1(1)Write a review
Tesco Branded Stationery Essential Backpack
£ 12.50
£12.50/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Great for a new school term
  • Packed in a clear drawstring bag
  • Packed full of great brands: Oxford, Pukka, Pritt, Oxford, Staedtler, Tipp-ex, Bostik
  • - The Branded Stationery Essentials set includes everything you need for heading back to school, from all your favourite brands. Contained in a clear backpack, this convenient stationery set is ideal for a new school term or exam season.
  • - It includes: an Oxford Campus A4 notebook, Pukka ring binder, Pritt Stick, Oxford math set tin, Oxford 30cm folding ruler, Staedtler Noris stationery set, Tippex Mouse 3 pack and a Bostik Blue Tack and Glu Dots combi pack. The Oxford math set tin consists of a compass with pencil, ruler, protractor, set squares, stencil, eraser, sharpener and timetable/ fact sheet. The Staedtler Noris stationery set contains pencils, pens, a highlighter, sharpener and eraser.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

waist of money

1 stars

waist of money

Usually bought next

Tesco Stationery Essentials Draw String Backpack

£ 6.00
£6.00/each

Offer

Oxford Maths Set In Tin

£ 4.00
£4.00/each

Crayola Colouring Pencils 12 Pack

£ 2.00
£0.17/each

Sharpie Fluo Xl Highlighter 4 Pack

£ 2.00
£0.50/each

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here