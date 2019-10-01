By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Traditional Sliced Runner Beans 80G

2(4)Write a review
Tesco Traditional Sliced Runner Beans 80G
£ 0.79
£9.88/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy98kJ 23kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 122kJ / 29kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced runner beans.
  • READY TO COOK The classic bean harvest by hand, crunchy and full of flavour
  • Pack size: 80g

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 2 min 30 sec, 2 mins (650W)/(750W)/(850W)
800W/900W - 2 ½ / 2 mins
Do not remove from packaging.
Pierce bag several times and place on a non-metallic plate.
Heat of full power for 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W)/ 2 minutes (900W).
Stand for 1 1/2 minutes.

Steam
Instructions: STEAM - 5-7 mins Remove all packaging. Place in the steamer for 5-7 minutes or until tender.

Hob
Instructions: HOB - 5-6 mins
Remove all packaging. Place in a pan of boiling water, cover and bring to the boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 5-6mins or until tender. Drain well before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Kenya

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

80g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy122kJ / 29kcal98kJ / 23kcal
Fat0.4g0.3g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate3.1g2.5g
Sugars2.8g2.2g
Fibre3.4g2.7g
Protein1.6g1.3g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Pack contains 1 servings.--

4 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

More string than bean

1 stars

Terrible quality. Very stringy beans and totally inedible. Really surprised at such bad quality. One dinner ruined!!!

Tiny little bag of beans

1 stars

The size of this pack is not obvious among the long list of veg. 80g is barely enough for one. Please never substitute this product for anything I have ordered.

Don't bother unless you want them within an hour.

2 stars

Last 3 batches have been mouldy or slimy long before the date. Sometimes same day as delivery. :( Would prefer not pre-sliced but can never seem to get hold of them.

Green

4 stars

Easy to put in the microwave, but perhaps I would prefer them a fraction tmore thickness.

