Growers Harvest Summer Fruits Juice Drink 2L

Typical values per 100g: Energy 82kJ / 19kcal
Product Description
- Summer fruits juice drink made with a blend of apple, strawberry and raspberry juices from concentrate, with sugar, sweetener and vitamin C.
- No artificial flavours or colours. Source of vitamin C Our thirst quenching juice drinks are made with quality fruit that's squeezed or pressed when it's at its best, then concentrated. Later we add water and blend the juice with selected ingredients, for deliciously refreshing drinks that are full of sun drenched flavour – just right for all the family to enjoy.
- Pack size: 2l
Information
Ingredients
Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (28%), Sugar, Strawberry Juice from Concentrate (1%), Raspberry Juice from Concentrate (1%), Citric Acid, Flavourings, Colour (Anthocyanins), Vitamin C, Sweetener (Sucralose).
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
Shake well before opening and pouring.
Number of uses
approx. 13 Servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling
Net Contents
2 Litres
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 150ml
|Energy
|82kJ / 19kcal
|124kJ / 29kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|4.6g
|6.9g
|Sugars
|4.1g
|6.2g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Vitamin C
|32mg (40%NRV)
|48mg (60%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
