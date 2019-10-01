By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Growers Harvest Summer Fruits Juice Drink 2L

Growers Harvest Summer Fruits Juice Drink 2L
£ 1.09
£0.06/100ml
Typical values per 100g: Energy 82kJ / 19kcal

Product Description

  • Summer fruits juice drink made with a blend of apple, strawberry and raspberry juices from concentrate, with sugar, sweetener and vitamin C.
  • No artificial flavours or colours. Source of vitamin C Our thirst quenching juice drinks are made with quality fruit that's squeezed or pressed when it's at its best, then concentrated. Later we add water and blend the juice with selected ingredients, for deliciously refreshing drinks that are full of sun drenched flavour – just right for all the family to enjoy.
  • Pack size: 2l

Information

Ingredients

Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (28%), Sugar, Strawberry Juice from Concentrate (1%), Raspberry Juice from Concentrate (1%), Citric Acid, Flavourings, Colour (Anthocyanins), Vitamin C, Sweetener (Sucralose).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening and pouring.

Number of uses

approx. 13 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2 Litres

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 150ml
Energy82kJ / 19kcal124kJ / 29kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate4.6g6.9g
Sugars4.1g6.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C32mg (40%NRV)48mg (60%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

