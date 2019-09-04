Growers Harvest Orange Juice Smooth 2L

Lovely fresh taste
I really enjoyed this orange juice, it is very good value for money and tastes a lot better than some more expensive makes I have bought. Enjoy it glass of this with my breakfast each day.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 199kJ / 47kcal
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days.
Produced in the U.K.
Shake well before opening and pouring.
approx 6 Servings
1 litre
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 150ml
|Energy
|199kJ / 47kcal
|298kJ / 70kcal
|Fat
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|10.5g
|15.8g
|Sugars
|10.5g
|15.8g
|Fibre
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Vitamin C
|25.0mg (31%NRV)
|37.5mg (47%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
