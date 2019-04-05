Tesco Limoncello Dessert 2X85g

- Energy975kJ 232kcal12%
- Fat9.1g13%
- Saturates7.8g39%
- Sugars15.7g17%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1147kJ / 273kcal
Product Description
- Layered dessert with lemon soaked sponge topped with rich lemon mousse and finished with macaroon crumbs.
- Made in Italy Sponge soaked in limoncello and lemon sauce topped with creamy mousse Our chefs crafted this recipe for an authentic italian dessert, produced in the Como province of Italy.
- Made in Italy Sponge soaked in limoncello and lemon sauce topped with creamy mousse
- Sponge soaked in limoncello and lemon sauce topped with creamy mousse
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 170g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Water, Sugar, Glucose, Coconut Oil, Whipping Cream (Milk) (3.5%), Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Lemon Juice (2.0%), Butter (Milk), Alcohol, Corn Starch, Lemon Fibre, Flavourings, Apricot Kernels, Pasteurised Egg White, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Thickener (Carrageenan, Agar), Dextrose, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Colour (Beta-Carotene).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezingKeep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in Italy
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 servings
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- Our Promise
- We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
- We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Net Contents
2 x 85g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1147kJ / 273kcal
|975kJ / 232kcal
|Fat
|10.7g
|9.1g
|Saturates
|9.2g
|7.8g
|Carbohydrate
|40.8g
|34.7g
|Sugars
|18.5g
|15.7g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.9g
|Protein
|2.9g
|2.5g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019