Tesco Tiramisu 2X85g

£ 1.60
£0.94/100g
Each pot
  • Energy877kJ 209kcal
    10%
  • Fat8.1g
    12%
  • Saturates6.9g
    35%
  • Sugars14.3g
    16%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1032kJ / 246kcal

Product Description

  • Made in Italy Sponge soaked in coffee and Marsala wine topped with creamy mascarpone Our chefs crafted this recipe for an authentic Italian dessert, produced in the Como province of Italy.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Water, Glucose Syrup, Glucose, Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (6%), Coconut Oil, Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Alcohol, Marsala Wine (1%), Coffee Powder, Cocoa Powder, Corn Starch, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Lemon Fibre, Flavouring, Thickener (Carrageenan), Coffee Extract, Dextrose, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezingKeep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

2 x 85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1032kJ / 246kcal877kJ / 209kcal
Fat9.5g8.1g
Saturates8.1g6.9g
Carbohydrate35.7g30.3g
Sugars16.8g14.3g
Fibre1.3g1.1g
Protein3.7g3.1g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Deeply Dissapointed also there was a family sized

2 stars

Deeply Dissapointed also there was a family sized one? This is mushy without any flavour as it used to have ie where is the actual Tiramasu taste. Tesco you keep doing this to your products and think we do not Notice especially when it is our favourites. JOE/ JOESINE PUBLIC ARE NOT STUPID!

Great reliable product

5 stars

This is one of your best. I have bought it every week for years now. Don't change it!

The current product is greatly inferior to the pre

3 stars

The current product is greatly inferior to the previous offering. It is drier and less tasty. We have now tried the new version for several weeks and this has reinforced this view. You changed this product once before and then returned to the original version.

