Tesco Tiramisu 2X85g

Deeply Dissapointed also there was a family sized one? This is mushy without any flavour as it used to have ie where is the actual Tiramasu taste. Tesco you keep doing this to your products and think we do not Notice especially when it is our favourites. JOE/ JOESINE PUBLIC ARE NOT STUPID!
Great reliable product
This is one of your best. I have bought it every week for years now. Don't change it!
The current product is greatly inferior to the previous offering. It is drier and less tasty. We have now tried the new version for several weeks and this has reinforced this view. You changed this product once before and then returned to the original version.