Growers Harvest Pure Apple Juice 2 Litre

- Energy297kJ 70kcal4%
- Fat<0.1<1%
- Saturates<0.1<1%
- Sugars16.7g19%
- Salt<0.010%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 198kJ / 47kcal
Product Description
- Apple juice from concentrate.
- Only the best quality fruit makes the grade for these juices. We squeeze or press it when it’s perfectly ripe and at its tastiest. Concentrating the juice reduces the amount we transport, which means it’s better for the environment, and we replace the water later. With nothing but that added and nothing else taken away, you get nothing but the full flavour of delicious sun drenched fruit.
- Pack size: 2l
Information
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
Shake well before opening and pouring.
Number of uses
approx. 6 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1 Litre e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 150ml
|Energy
|198kJ / 47kcal
|297kJ / 70kcal
|Fat
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|11.1g
|16.7g
|Sugars
|11.1g
|16.7g
|Fibre
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
