Tesco Chocolate Raisin And Peanut Mix 200G

Tesco Chocolate Raisin And Peanut Mix 200G
£ 1.00
£0.50/100g
1/8 of a bag
  • Energy513kJ 123kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.3g
    10%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars8.1g
    9%
  • Salt<0.01
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2053kJ / 492kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of peanuts and raisins with milk chocolate coated peanuts.
  • Unsalted A carefully selected mix, with crunchy peanuts coated in milk chocolate; We ethically source our nuts from all over the world. Our growers carefully check every batch for size and quality, for you to snack, share and enjoy.
  • Unsalted; A carefully selected mix, with crunchy peanuts coated in milk chocolate; We ethically source our nuts from all over the world. Our growers carefully check every batch for size and quality, for you to snack, share and enjoy.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Peanuts (42%), Raisins (33%) [Raisins, Glazing Agent (Sunflower Oil)], Milk Chocolate Coated Peanuts (25%) [Peanuts, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Milk Sugar, Butteroil (Milk), Glazing Agents (Acacia, Shellac), Tapioca Starch, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring].

 

Milk chocolate contains cocoa solids 28% minimum, milk solids 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • Allergy Advice! For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain other nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened store in an airtight container and consume within 7 days.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a bag (25g)
Energy2053kJ / 492kcal513kJ / 123kcal
Fat29.2g7.3g
Saturates7.1g1.8g
Carbohydrate36.7g9.2g
Sugars32.2g8.1g
Fibre7.2g1.8g
Protein17.1g4.3g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

