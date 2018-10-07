By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Growers Harvest Pure Apple Juice 1 Litre

Growers Harvest Pure Apple Juice 1 Litre
£ 0.69
£0.07/100ml
Typical values per 100g: Energy 198kJ / 47kcal

Product Description

  • Apple juice from concentrate.
  • Only the best quality fruit makes the grade for these juices. We squeeze or press it when it’s perfectly ripe and at its tastiest. Concentrating the juice reduces the amount we transport, which means it’s better for the environment, and we replace the water later. With nothing but that added and nothing else taken away, you get nothing but the full flavour of delicious sun drenched fruit.
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening and pouring.

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 Litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 150ml
Energy198kJ / 47kcal297kJ / 70kcal
Fat<0.1g<0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate11.1g16.7g
Sugars11.1g16.7g
Fibre<0.1g<0.1g
Protein0.1g0.2g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

My children's favourite Apple juice. Very tasty &

5 stars

My children's favourite Apple juice. Very tasty & great price, we go through 6 a week

