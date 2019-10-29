Growers Harvest Tropical Juice Drink 2L

Refreshingly a great taste and price
Really lovely and great price
Really refreshing drink on a hot day ,great price
Really refreshing drink on a hot day ,great price for 2 liters , very light and tasty.
Bad tasting.
Again, if you enjoy the taste of sweetener in your juice/drinks, then you'll love this. For gods sake stop adding artificial stuff to the food and drink, you are spoiling peoples taste sensations.
Delicious and Tangy
This is a delicious drink, best served ice cold. It’s not too sweet and has a tasty tang. Great one to have in the fridge.