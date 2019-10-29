By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Growers Harvest Tropical Juice Drink 2L

4(4)Write a review
Growers Harvest Tropical Juice Drink 2L
£ 1.09
£0.06/100ml
Per 150ml
  • Energy125kJ 29kcal
    1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars5.7g
    6%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 83kJ / 20kcal

Product Description

  • Juice drink with orange, pineapple, lemon, mandarin, kiwi, passion fruit, lulo juices from concentrate and apricot, papaya, mango, banana and guava purées, with sugar, sweetener and vitamin c.
  • No artificial flavours or colours. Our thirst quenching juice drinks are made with quality fruit that's squeezed or pressed when it's at its best, then concentrated. Later we add water and blend the juice with selected ingredients, for deliciously refreshing drinks that are full of sun drenched flavour – just right for all the family to enjoy.
  • Pack size: 2l

Information

Ingredients

Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (30%) (Orange, Pineapple, Lemon, Mandarin, Kiwi, Passion Fruit, Lulo), Fruit Purées (2%) (Apricot, Papaya, Mango, Banana, Guava), Sugar, Vitamin C, Citric Acid, Flavourings, Colour (Carotenes), Sweetener (Sucralose).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening and pouring.

Number of uses

approx. 13 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2 Litres

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 150ml
Energy83kJ / 20kcal125kJ / 29kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate4.5g6.8g
Sugars3.8g5.7g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0.1g0.2g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C32mg (40%NRV)48mg (60%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Refreshingly a great taste and price

5 stars

Really lovely and great price

Really refreshing drink on a hot day ,great price

5 stars

Really refreshing drink on a hot day ,great price for 2 liters , very light and tasty.

Bad tasting.

1 stars

Again, if you enjoy the taste of sweetener in your juice/drinks, then you'll love this. For gods sake stop adding artificial stuff to the food and drink, you are spoiling peoples taste sensations.

Delicious and Tangy

5 stars

This is a delicious drink, best served ice cold. It’s not too sweet and has a tasty tang. Great one to have in the fridge.

Usually bought next

Growers Harvest Summer Fruits Juice Drink 2L

£ 1.09
£0.06/100ml

Growers Harvest Pure Apple Juice 1 Litre

£ 0.55
£0.06/100ml

Tesco Double Concentrate Apple & Blackcurrant No Added Sugar Squash 1.5L

£ 1.00
£0.07/100ml

Grower's Harvest Orange Juice Smooth 1 Litre

£ 0.55
£0.06/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here