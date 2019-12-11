By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Maggi 2 Minute Chicken Noodles 75G

4.5(4)Write a review
Maggi 2 Minute Chicken Noodles 75G
£ 0.50
£0.67/100g

Offer

Each pack** contains
  • Energy1397kJ 333kcal
    17%
  • Fat13.4g
    19%
  • Saturates6.4g
    32%
  • Sugars0.8g
    <1%
  • Salt2.74g
    46%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1863kJ

Product Description

  • Two Minute Noodles Chicken Flavour
  • Try our other flavours.
  • Maggi Mi 2 Minute Noodles Curry Flavour
  • Maggi Mi 2 Minute Noodles Assam Laksa Flavour
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 75g

Information

Ingredients

Noodle Cake: Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Salt, Anti-Caking Agents (Potassium Chloride, Potassium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate), Thickener (Guar Gum), Humectant (Sodium Tripolyphosphate), Flavour Sachet: Salt, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'Ribonucleotides), Maltodextrin, Anti-Caking Agents (Potassium Chloride), Flavourings (with Celery, Gluten, Soya), Sugar, Onion Powder, Palm Oil, Herbs and Spices (Parsley, Turmeric, Coriander, Cumin, Cardamon, Ginger, Chilli Pepper), Colour (Ammonia Caramel)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Crustaceans, Fish, Milk and Mustard

Storage

Store cool and dry

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Break noodles into 400ml boiling water and add the flavouring sachet. Stir and simmer for 2 minutes
These are guidelines only as cooking appliances vary.

Produce of

Made in Malaysia

Preparation and Usage

  • It's Good to Remember:
  • Add a twist to your noodles by adding vegetables and adding chicken or fish for protein!

Number of uses

Makes 1 serving

Warnings

  • DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN.

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

75g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 100g as consumed**Per serving**% RI*
Energy1863kJ294kJ1397kJ
-444kcal70kcal333kcal17%
Fat17.9g2.8g13.4g19%
of which: saturates8.5g1.3g6.4g32%
Carbohydrate58.7g9.3g44.0g17%
of which: sugars1.0g0.2g0.8g<1%
Fibre3.7g0.6g2.8g-
Protein10.2g1.6g7.7g15%
Salt3.65g0.58g2.74g46%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----
**Pack (75g) + 400ml water; used as basis for per 100g as consumed----
Makes 1 serving----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Safety information

View more safety information

DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good noodles quick to cook ideal for any added i

3 stars

Good noodles quick to cook ideal for any added ingrediants you wish try with chilli saucej

So helpful

5 stars

I moved from New Zealand to England with my two kids. They would always love the normal Maggi chicken noodles,but when we got to England the normal ones tasted completely different (and not in a good way). But then we found the Mylaysan ones they loved it! It tasted even better.

Noodles

5 stars

I am so happy to buy and consume such a product from Nestle

The classic

5 stars

My absolute favourite noodles. These are great for eating by themselves, or using them in recipes. I use them in my famous chicken noodle soup. Delicious, and loved by the whole family.

Usually bought next

Maggi 2 Minute Curry Noodles 79G

£ 0.50
£6.33/kg

Offer

Maggi Noodles Chicken 5 Pack 59G

£ 1.50
£0.51/100g

Summer Pride Chickpeas In Salted Water 400G

£ 0.40
£0.17/100g

Summer Pride Chopped Tomatoes 400G

£ 0.40
£1.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here