Maybelline Nail Superstay Matte Ink Ruler 5Ml

Like superglue in a good way
I bought this a couple of days ago and I am so impressed. I have a special occasion coming up so wanted a lipstick I didn’t have to keep reapplying and this is certainly the one. I put it on and ate and drank all day as I wanted to try it out before the day and I am so impressed. It didn’t budge all day. A bit difficult to get off but it was no surprise and I didn’t mind that. Highly recommend
Heavenly
I absolutely love this matte lipstick. Pioneer is my fav. I've stocked up as it is my go to lipstick to make me feel good. Lasts all day. I've found the best thing to remove it with is baby oil on a cotton pad.
THE. BEST
I absolutely love love love this! I purchased one thinking it will be like the rest that claim to be long lasting, but boy was I wrong. I only stick to high end products and this was the first time buying drug store product, as I got fed up with spending £20 for lipstick that didn’t last more than an hour. I demolished a messy burger and not one trace of my lipstick Moved. In fact one day I wore it for 20 hours and it didn’t budge and I mean not one corner or mm gone. I REALLY hope they don’t discontinue this ever. I’d like to see more dark browns though as I think the colour palate is a little limited. I think people complaining about the stickiness maybe over applied because I don’t really have that issue. Nor did it dry out my lips. so so impressed.
My secret weapon! Also, I know how to remove it ;)
This lipstick is everything I could have hoped for! Even the darkest colours do not budge when I eat, drink or kiss my son a thousand times a day! I tried a more expensive "Stay All Day" lip colour by Stila and it was all over my face by 10am! The trick to removing this lip colour at the end of the day: baby oil on a bit of cotton wool or tissue. Comes off like a dream with no mess and hydrates your lips at the same time! Winner!
Impossible to remove
I have a number of these lipsticks in different shades, never had much problem with them. They can be difficult to remove but I have never had much trouble until I used the shade 'Pioneer' for the first time today. I have scrubbed my lips with everything but to no avail. My lips are now sore, red and, consequently, the make-up around my mouth has now come off too, even though I wanted to keep it on and change lip colours. I appreciate a long lasting lip as much as the next girl but, there's long lasting and then there's a lip tattoo. My advice would be to mix it with a different colour, a gloss or a lip salve so that its easier to remove.
Worst lip colour ever!
This is the worst lip colour I have ever used!!! It feels horrible on your lips, You cannot remove it easily, it took me 10minutes to remove it by constantly rubbing as it wouldn’t come off!! It’s in the bin now.........
Brilliant
Great colours, lasts and lasts, cannot praise it enough!
It lasts and lasts whether you want it to or not
Amazing. Bought it recently and it lasts a long time but I can’t get it totally off my mug no matter how much I scrub.
Love them so much, I have 8!!!
I have built up a collection as I just can't resist. The colour Is intense and lasts!!!