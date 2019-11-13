Tesco Low Fat Chicken Noodle Cup Soup 5 Pack 65G

A mug-a-soup for Diabetics!
Little bits float on the top, it tastes of a kind of chicken tea, nothing substantial more liquid as such, then when you get to the bottom of the mug there were all the little bits leftover that I needed a spoon for. It's nice and hot in Winter a tiny spicy aftertaste (peppers and paprika), but, for a Diabetic such as myself this was excellent, virtually no fat, or, sugar, just the thing for a quick snack/drink, will certainly buy these again, thank you Tesco.
I love these!
If you're expecting a meal, then you'll be disappointed, but as something of a hot drink/small snack, it is perfect! I really think what you get is great for the price. I bought a 5 pack to try and they were gone within a few days! Stock up on these for the winter, definitely!