Tesco Low Fat Chicken Noodle Cup Soup 5 Pack 65G

£ 0.80
£1.24/100g
Each sachet
  • Energy194kJ 46kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 91kJ / 21kcal

Product Description

  • Instant chicken soup with dried noodles.
  • FULL OF FLAVOUR Keep in your cupboard for a quick hot snack
  • Pack size: 65g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Dried Noodles (26%) (Durum Wheat Semolina, Water, Salt), Potato Starch, Maltodextrin, Flavourings (contain Milk, Wheat, Barley, Soya), Dried Chicken (2.5%), Sugar, Onion Powder, Chicken Powder, Dried Red Pepper, Colours (Curcumin (contains Milk), Paprika Extract)), Dried Parsley, Ground Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Empty contents of one sachet into a large cup or mug. Add 200ml (1/3 pint) of boiling water, stirring continuously until dissolved. Leave to stand for 1 minute.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

65g e (5 x 13g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlEach sachet (213ml)
Energy91kJ / 21kcal194kJ / 46kcal
Fat0.1g0.2g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate4.3g9.1g
Sugars0.3g0.6g
Fibre0.2g0.3g
Protein0.8g1.7g
Salt0.4g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When made up according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

A mug-a-soup for Diabetics!

4 stars

Little bits float on the top, it tastes of a kind of chicken tea, nothing substantial more liquid as such, then when you get to the bottom of the mug there were all the little bits leftover that I needed a spoon for. It's nice and hot in Winter a tiny spicy aftertaste (peppers and paprika), but, for a Diabetic such as myself this was excellent, virtually no fat, or, sugar, just the thing for a quick snack/drink, will certainly buy these again, thank you Tesco.

I love these!

5 stars

If you're expecting a meal, then you'll be disappointed, but as something of a hot drink/small snack, it is perfect! I really think what you get is great for the price. I bought a 5 pack to try and they were gone within a few days! Stock up on these for the winter, definitely!

