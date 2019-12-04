Stockwell & Co Pickled Onion 440G

Great for partys
Great at a party with cheese and sausage
Avoid
Dreadful. Tasteless and just hot and soggy. Give these a miss
Sour
These onions have a really unpleasant taste.After trying one, I threw the rest away.
Woody onions that do not get your juices going
These are the most tasteless pickled onions I have ever eaten. Even the vinegar has no "bight" in it. The onions were woody and not that easy to chew. I would not recommend buying this product.
Not nice at all.
No crunch & have an odd taste. Please bring back Tesco Everyday Value Pickled Silver Skin Onions, they were delicious!
vile as far as I am concerned a very cheap vinegar
vile as far as I am concerned a very cheap vinegar and not very well peeled onions lead to a not very nice tasting pickled onion
Really bland.
Cheap but really bland, no pickled taste whatsoever.
Really not good.
Really not good. My son described them perfectly by saying "how can they be dry despite being stored in liquid?" The onion's taste and texture is of raw onions that just happen to be in vinegar. Bring back the Tesco basic ones.
Not a treat
I know these are cheap but they are just horrible. Apart from the fact that the onions appear not to have been skinned, they are in spirit vinegar, not malt as you might think from the illustration, which would not be a good start. However the vinegar is much diluted - the ingredients list shows water before vinegar. In short, its a pretty disgusting product.