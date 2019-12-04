By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Stockwell & Co Pickled Onion 440G

Stockwell & Co Pickled Onion 440G
£ 0.30
£0.14/100g
Per 50g
  • Energy40kJ 10kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 81kJ / 19kcal

Product Description

  • Silverskin onions pickled in vinegar and acetic acid.
  • Stockwell & Co. Pickled Silverskin Onions
  • Stockwell & Co. Pickled Silverskin Onions
  • Pack size: 220g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Silverskin Onions, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Acid (Acetic Acid), Salt, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Malted Barley Extract, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Number of uses

approx. 4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

220g

Net Contents

440g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy81kJ / 19kcal40kJ / 10kcal
Fat0.3g0.2g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate2.9g1.5g
Sugars2.8g1.4g
Fibre1.7g0.9g
Protein0.3g0.2g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--

9 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Great for partys

5 stars

Great at a party with cheese and sausage

Avoid

1 stars

Dreadful. Tasteless and just hot and soggy. Give these a miss

Sour

1 stars

These onions have a really unpleasant taste.After trying one, I threw the rest away.

Woody onions that do not get your juices going

1 stars

These are the most tasteless pickled onions I have ever eaten. Even the vinegar has no "bight" in it. The onions were woody and not that easy to chew. I would not recommend buying this product.

Not nice at all.

1 stars

No crunch & have an odd taste. Please bring back Tesco Everyday Value Pickled Silver Skin Onions, they were delicious!

vile as far as I am concerned a very cheap vinegar

1 stars

vile as far as I am concerned a very cheap vinegar and not very well peeled onions lead to a not very nice tasting pickled onion

Really bland.

2 stars

Cheap but really bland, no pickled taste whatsoever.

Really not good.

2 stars

Really not good. My son described them perfectly by saying "how can they be dry despite being stored in liquid?" The onion's taste and texture is of raw onions that just happen to be in vinegar. Bring back the Tesco basic ones.

Not a treat

1 stars

I know these are cheap but they are just horrible. Apart from the fact that the onions appear not to have been skinned, they are in spirit vinegar, not malt as you might think from the illustration, which would not be a good start. However the vinegar is much diluted - the ingredients list shows water before vinegar. In short, its a pretty disgusting product.

