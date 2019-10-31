Tesco Paella Seasoning 55G

Don’t use this in a Paella
Useless. Dries up really quickly and then difficult to use.
Don’t bother, bland
Disgusting don’t bother buying it, not a patch on the previous paella mix Tesco recently discontinued. Bring back the sachet one please.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1216kJ / 288kcal
INGREDIENTS: Dried Red Pepper (19%), Onion Powder, Dried Onion, Tomato Powder (14%), Smoked Paprika (10%), Salt, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Garlic Powder, Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Parsley, Black Pepper, Celery Powder.
Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.
Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.
2 Servings
Jar. Glass widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling
55g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1216kJ / 288kcal
|340kJ / 81kcal
|Fat
|1.5g
|0.4g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|51.1g
|14.3g
|Sugars
|21.2g
|5.9g
|Fibre
|15.6g
|4.4g
|Protein
|9.8g
|2.7g
|Salt
|10.1g
|2.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
