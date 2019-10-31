By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Paella Seasoning 55G

Tesco Paella Seasoning 55G
£ 0.90
£0.16/10g
1/2 of a jar
  • Energy340kJ 81kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars5.9g
    7%
  • Salt2.8g
    47%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1216kJ / 288kcal

Product Description

  A seasoning blend with dried red pepper, tomato powder and smoked paprika.
  RICH & SMOKY
  Pack size: 55g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Dried Red Pepper (19%), Onion Powder, Dried Onion, Tomato Powder (14%), Smoked Paprika (10%), Salt, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Garlic Powder, Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Parsley, Black Pepper, Celery Powder.

Allergy Information

  For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

55g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1216kJ / 288kcal340kJ / 81kcal
Fat1.5g0.4g
Saturates0.3g<0.1g
Carbohydrate51.1g14.3g
Sugars21.2g5.9g
Fibre15.6g4.4g
Protein9.8g2.7g
Salt10.1g2.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Don't use this in a Paella

1 stars

Useless. Dries up really quickly and then difficult to use.

Don't bother, bland

1 stars

Disgusting don't bother buying it, not a patch on the previous paella mix Tesco recently discontinued. Bring back the sachet one please.

