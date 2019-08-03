By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sumac 52G .. ..

Tesco Sumac 52G .. ..
£ 1.65
£0.32/10g
  • Energy67kJ 16kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1335kJ / 324kcal

Product Description

  • Dried sumac.
  • TANGY & CITRUSY
  • TANGY & CITRUSY
  • Pack size: 52g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Ground Sumac (Sumac, Salt).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

52g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1335kJ / 324kcal67kJ / 16kcal
Fat16.6g0.8g
Saturates3.9g0.2g
Carbohydrate17.6g0.9g
Sugars1.3g0.1g
Fibre44.6g2.2g
Protein3.8g0.2g
Salt3.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Not just for marinades.

5 stars

This is supposed to be used in marinades and sprinkling on meat and veg but I added a few teaspoonfuls of it to a chicken casserole and it was delicious .

