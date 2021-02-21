Hearty Food Co Golden Savoury Rice 120G

Great but contains palm oil :-(
Brilliant and tasty for the price. Would have given more stars but contains palm oil :-(
Tasty easy dish at a low price.
Great product for the price. Makes a filling lunch or side dish. Hand to have in the store cupboard!
Flavourful & tender & makes loads!
Absolutely wonderful! Packed full of flavour, adequate dried veg, rice cooks up nice & tender without being soggy or sticky. I can not recommend this enough & I've sacked off branded savoury rice in favour of this one. It was originally from Tesco’s “Value range” that’s how long I’ve been buying it!
Great....love it!
Prefer this to branded any day.....not stodgy and great price! I have this once a week with chicken nuggets and smothered in ketchup!
Good quality and it's not get horrible peppers or onions Love this as it's simply easy to make and all the ingredients are just right please don't change it or remove it
I love this rice. It's cheap and very tasty. A good accompaniment to salmon
Fabulous
Lovely and tasty, fluffy and good quality! Thankyou, Tesco! :)