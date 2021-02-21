We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Hearty Food Co Golden Savoury Rice 120G

4.7(7)Write a review
Hearty Food Co Golden Savoury Rice 120G

£ 0.25
£0.21/100g

½ of a pack
  • Energy1112kJ 262kcal
    13%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 650kJ / 153kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned long grain rice with vegetables.
  • At HEARTY FOOD Co., we’re all about tasty meals that’ll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours – perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Long Grain Rice (84%), Dried Vegetables (6%) (Peas, Carrot, Onion), Maltodextrin, Flavourings (contain Wheat, Celery), Salt, Palm Oil, Onion Powder, Ground Turmeric, Dried Garlic, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/900W 23/20½ mins
Place 450ml of boiling water into a large (3-4 pint) non-metallic bowl.
Empty the contents of the sachet into the liquid, stir and cover loosely.
Cook on full power for 8 minutes (800W/900W), stir then cook on full power for another 10 minutes (800W) 7 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 5 minutes after cooking.
Stir before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Time: 20 mins
Empty the contents of the sachet into a saucepan, add 425ml of cold water and stir.
Bring to the boil, stir, cover and simmer for 20 minutes or until the rice has absorbed all the water.
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

120g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (171g)
Energy650kJ / 153kcal1112kJ / 262kcal
Fat0.7g1.2g
Saturates0.3g0.5g
Carbohydrate32.7g55.9g
Sugars1.3g2.2g
Fibre1.8g3.1g
Protein3.1g5.4g
Salt0.6g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

7 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Great but contains palm oil :-(

3 stars

Brilliant and tasty for the price. Would have given more stars but contains palm oil :-(

Tasty easy dish at a low price.

5 stars

Great product for the price. Makes a filling lunch or side dish. Hand to have in the store cupboard!

Flavourful & tender & makes loads!

5 stars

Absolutely wonderful! Packed full of flavour, adequate dried veg, rice cooks up nice & tender without being soggy or sticky. I can not recommend this enough & I've sacked off branded savoury rice in favour of this one. It was originally from Tesco’s “Value range” that’s how long I’ve been buying it!

Great....love it!

5 stars

Prefer this to branded any day.....not stodgy and great price! I have this once a week with chicken nuggets and smothered in ketchup!

Good quality and it's not get horrible peppers or

5 stars

Good quality and it's not get horrible peppers or onions Love this as it's simply easy to make and all the ingredients are just right please don't change it or remove it

It's cheap and very tasty

5 stars

I love this rice. It's cheap and very tasty. A good accompaniment to salmon

Fabulous

5 stars

Lovely and tasty, fluffy and good quality! Thankyou, Tesco! :)

