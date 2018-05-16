Hearty Food Co Pasta In Tomato & Onion Sauce 110G

- Energy917kJ 216kcal11%
Product Description
- Dried pasta in a tomato and onion sauce mix.
- HEARTY FOOD Co. Pasta in a tomato & onion sauce Pasta mixed with a tasty tomato and onion sauce
- At HEARTY FOOD Co., we’re all about tasty meals that’ll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours – perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
- Pack size: 110g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS:
Dried Pasta (71%) (Durum Wheat Semolina), Tomato Powder (11%), Maltodextrin, Sugar, Maize Starch, Dried Onion, Flavourings, Onion Powder, Salt, Colours (Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract), Garlic Powder, Dried Parsley, Dried Basil, Palm Oil, Citric Acid.
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain Egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W/900W 9½/8½ mins
Empty the contents of the sachet into a large 3-4 pint microwaveable bowl. Add 400ml (14 fl oz) of boiling water, stir and cover loosely. Cook on full power for 5 minutes (800W)/ 4 minutes 30 seconds (900W), stir, then cook on full power for another 4 minutes 30 seconds (800W)/4 minutes (900W). Leave to stand for 2 minutes after cooking.
Stir before serving.
Hob
Instructions: Empty the contents of the sachet into a saucepan.
Add 400ml (14 fl oz) of cold water and bring to the boil. Simmer for 6 - 8 minutes stirring frequently.
Time: 6 - 8 mins
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Net Contents
110g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (205g)
|Energy
|447kJ / 106kcal
|917kJ / 216kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|1.0g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|20.5g
|42.0g
|Sugars
|4.8g
|9.9g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|3.3g
|Protein
|4.0g
|8.1g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When prepared according to instructions.
|-
|-
