Stockwell & Co Vegetable Soup In A Mug 4 Pack 72G

3.5(5)Write a review
Stockwell & Co Vegetable Soup In A Mug 4 Pack 72G

One sachet
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 129kJ / 31kcal

Product Description

  • Instant vegetable soup.
  Instant vegetable soup.
Stockwell & Co. Vegetable Soup in a Mug No artificial flavours, colours or MSG. Stockwell & Co. provides all the traditional pantry essentials you need to put good, honest food on the table at a price that's always right.
  • No artificial flavours, colours or MSG. Stockwell & Co. provides all the traditional pantry essentials you need to put good, honest food on the table at a price that's always right.
  • Pack size: 72G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato Starch, Maltodextrin, Dried Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Salt, Flavourings (contain Celery), Carrot Powder, Onion Powder, Pea Powder, Sugar, Dried Carrot, Dried Peas, Milk Proteins, Stabilisers (Dipotassium Phosphate, Trisodium Citrate), Garlic Powder, Dried Parsley.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Empty contents of one sachet into a large cup or mug. Add 200ml (1/3 pint) of boiling water, stirring continuously until dissolved.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

72g e (4 x 18g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne sachet (218ml)
Energy129kJ / 31kcal282kJ / 67kcal
Fat0.7g1.5g
Saturates0.4g0.9g
Carbohydrate5.3g11.6g
Sugars1.3g2.8g
Fibre0.8g1.7g
Protein0.4g0.9g
Salt0.6g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

5 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

More flavoursome vegetable cuppa soup out there

3 stars

I wouldn't call the quality poor, just that, as soup it tasted of nothing. So I started using it in a casserole as a thickener.

Love the creamy texture and taste. I only fill mug

4 stars

Love the creamy texture and taste. I only fill mug half full to prevent it being too thin, but that is enough and it is nourishing. Also very good value

i was not sure to expect for 6p a cup. as expected

1 stars

i was not sure to expect for 6p a cup. as expected truly vile lol. splash out on a better brand

Having purchased this product for the past few wee

5 stars

Having purchased this product for the past few weeks for our foodbank store, I decided that I should try it, after all for the price it couldn't be very good quality and perhaps I should buy it. Having tried the soup i am amazed at the quality for the price. I have now ordered another 100 boxes its an ideal product to help keep our foodbank going. Thank you

Don't be fooled by the price this soup is some of

5 stars

Don't be fooled by the price this soup is some of best I've tasted!thick creamy and fair amount of veg really good

