Stockwell & Co Vegetable Soup In A Mug 4 Pack 72G

More flavoursome vegetable cuppa soup out there
I wouldn't call the quality poor, just that, as soup it tasted of nothing. So I started using it in a casserole as a thickener.
Love the creamy texture and taste. I only fill mug
Love the creamy texture and taste. I only fill mug half full to prevent it being too thin, but that is enough and it is nourishing. Also very good value
i was not sure to expect for 6p a cup. as expected
i was not sure to expect for 6p a cup. as expected truly vile lol. splash out on a better brand
Having purchased this product for the past few wee
Having purchased this product for the past few weeks for our foodbank store, I decided that I should try it, after all for the price it couldn't be very good quality and perhaps I should buy it. Having tried the soup i am amazed at the quality for the price. I have now ordered another 100 boxes its an ideal product to help keep our foodbank going. Thank you
Don't be fooled by the price this soup is some of
Don't be fooled by the price this soup is some of best I've tasted!thick creamy and fair amount of veg really good