Hearty Food Co Chicken & Mushroom Noodle Pot 70G

2.5(16)Write a review
Hearty Food Co Chicken & Mushroom Noodle Pot 70G

£ 0.28
£4.00/kg

Each pot
  • Energy1056kJ 251kcal
    13%
  • Fat6.9g
    10%
  • Saturates3.3g
    17%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 416kJ / 99kcal

Product Description

  • Dried noodles in a chicken and mushroom flavour sauce mix with soya protein, mushrooms and sweetcorn.
  • Twisty noodles in a tasty chicken and mushroom flavour sauce At HEARTY FOOD Co., we’re all about tasty meals that’ll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours – perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
  • Pack size: 70G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Dried Noodles (72%) (Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonate, Potassium Carbonate)), Maltodextrin, Cornflour, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Dried Soya Protein (1%), Flavourings (contain Barley, Milk), Mushroom Extract Powder, Dried Mushroom, Onion Powder, Dried Sweetcorn, Dried Chives, Colour (Curcumin), Ground Black Pepper.

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Add boiling water up to the fill line.

    Allow to stand for 2 minutes, stir thoroughly.

    Stand for a further 2 minutes.

    Stir before serving.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Lid. Mixed Material not currently recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

70g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy416kJ / 99kcal1056kJ / 251kcal
Fat2.7g6.9g
Saturates1.3g3.3g
Carbohydrate16.1g40.9g
Sugars0.3g0.8g
Fibre0.6g1.5g
Protein2.2g5.6g
Salt0.3g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When prepared according to instructions 70g typically weighs 254g.--

16 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Not nice to eat at all no taste just starch

1 stars

Not nice to eat at all no taste just starch

Cheap but totally flavourless

2 stars

Its cheap but boy its bland ! The flavour is only that from the gloop that makes the sauce, a sort of tastless gloopy sauce flavour lol ! There is no sauce sachet either so nothing to add any form of taste or flavour. but its 28p so not all bad.

Good value for money

5 stars

Super cheap and a less unhealthy option compared to branded products. To those saying it lacks flavour, add a little salt and pepper and milk if you want a creamier taste, a touch of creativity goes far. Tastes good for 28p to me.

Chicken noodle pot

1 stars

Absolutely dreadful product. No wonder it’s so . Bland, tasteless and very greasy. Don’t waste your money

Fab taste

5 stars

Great taste super lunch time meal. Really enjoyed them

Awful!!!!!

1 stars

Awful! A strange aftertaste. Odd gloopy texture with the mouth feel of wallpaper paste. I couldn’t even finish it. I really would not recommend this product - no matter how hungry you are. Just awful!!!!

Make up your own mind!

5 stars

Ignore the negatives, Tesco and keep making these. Fantastic snack

Rank avoid

1 stars

Taste rank so false flavor

Awful

1 stars

This was truly awful. Grainy, small quantity and tastes funny. It's not always the case but sometimes it's best to go with an established brand.

Bland, unfilling, nothing 'hearty' about it. I kno

1 stars

Bland, unfilling, nothing 'hearty' about it. I know they're cheap, but even dirt has a flavour. These do not.

1-10 of 16 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

