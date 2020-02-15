Hearty Food Co Chicken & Mushroom Noodle Pot 70G

Not nice to eat at all no taste just starch
Cheap but totally flavourless
Its cheap but boy its bland ! The flavour is only that from the gloop that makes the sauce, a sort of tastless gloopy sauce flavour lol ! There is no sauce sachet either so nothing to add any form of taste or flavour. but its 28p so not all bad.
Good value for money
Super cheap and a less unhealthy option compared to branded products. To those saying it lacks flavour, add a little salt and pepper and milk if you want a creamier taste, a touch of creativity goes far. Tastes good for 28p to me.
Chicken noodle pot
Absolutely dreadful product. No wonder it’s so . Bland, tasteless and very greasy. Don’t waste your money
Fab taste
Great taste super lunch time meal. Really enjoyed them
Awful!!!!!
Awful! A strange aftertaste. Odd gloopy texture with the mouth feel of wallpaper paste. I couldn’t even finish it. I really would not recommend this product - no matter how hungry you are. Just awful!!!!
Make up your own mind!
Ignore the negatives, Tesco and keep making these. Fantastic snack
Rank avoid
Taste rank so false flavor
Awful
This was truly awful. Grainy, small quantity and tastes funny. It's not always the case but sometimes it's best to go with an established brand.
Bland, unfilling, nothing 'hearty' about it. I kno
Bland, unfilling, nothing 'hearty' about it. I know they're cheap, but even dirt has a flavour. These do not.