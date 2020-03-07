By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Stockwell & Co Hot Chocolate 375G

2(16)Write a review
Stockwell & Co Hot Chocolate 375G

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

One serving
  • Energy446kJ 105kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars12.3g
    14%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 196kJ / 46kcal

Product Description

  • Instant chocolate drink.
  • Stockwell & Co. provides all the traditional pantry essentials you need to put good, honest food on the table - at a price that's always right.
  • For more see: www.tescoplc.com/certifications
  • Just add hot water Stockwell & Co. provides all the traditional pantry essentials you need to put good, honest food on the table – at a price that's always right.
  • Just add hot water Stockwell & Co. provides all the traditional pantry essentials you need to put good, honest food on the table – at a price that's always right.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 375G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Maltodextrin, Whey Powder (Milk), Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (9%), Dried Skimmed Milk, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Thickener (Guar Gum), Salt, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Potassium Phosphates).

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold., A variety of products are prepared on our counters, this product may contain other allergens.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • Add 200ml hot, not boiling water, to 5 teaspoons (28g) powder, stir well.

Number of uses

approx. 13 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Plastic widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

375g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne serving (228ml)
Energy196kJ / 46kcal446kJ / 105kcal
Fat0.3g0.7g
Saturates0.2g0.6g
Carbohydrate10.0g22.7g
Sugars5.4g12.3g
Fibre0.4g0.9g
Protein0.7g1.5g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions, with 200ml hot water.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

16 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Not Chocolate

1 stars

It should be called Not Chocolate instead of Hot Chocolate, I can only describe the flavour as essence of floor sweepings. I don't recommend it.

Best thing ever for Mocha.

5 stars

Best thing ever, 375g for less than a quid, goes in to every Mocha i make. What a bargain.

Do not but if you want a hot chocolate

1 stars

Disgusting, bought this as needed some and other stores have good cheap hot chocolate. This is just tasteless, like having just hot water.

Don't waste your money

1 stars

It was a disgusting taste and lumpy. I started buying this when you stopped selling the Tesco Healthy Options hot choc but soon stopped.

Not too good

2 stars

Not the best, pay a bit more for better flavour

Flavourless brown water!

1 stars

No chocolate flavour at all, it tastes like hot garbage water. Lots of the Stockwell range is just as good as any big named brand, but this is the worst instant chocolate I've ever tried! Steer clear til they change the recipe.

Great Tasting Hot Chocolate

5 stars

Great Value Hot Chocolate. Seeing as all the other brands have sky rocketed in price this tub is great value and great taste. Please don't change price or taste/

Used to make hot chocolate drink. Not nice at all.

2 stars

Used to make hot chocolate drink. Not nice at all.

Not bad at all

4 stars

Not bad for the money! Just put a bit more in for a good flavour. It maybe could dissolve a little better though.

An Hairy Product!.

1 stars

I Advise Customers to be Very Wary/Careful if Buying this Product because after Purchasing it 2 or 3 times I found bits of Hair & other small bits in the Jar!, I no Longer Buy it for this Reason!.

1-10 of 16 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here