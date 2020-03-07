Stockwell & Co Hot Chocolate 375G

Not Chocolate
It should be called Not Chocolate instead of Hot Chocolate, I can only describe the flavour as essence of floor sweepings. I don't recommend it.
Best thing ever for Mocha.
Best thing ever, 375g for less than a quid, goes in to every Mocha i make. What a bargain.
Do not but if you want a hot chocolate
Disgusting, bought this as needed some and other stores have good cheap hot chocolate. This is just tasteless, like having just hot water.
Don't waste your money
It was a disgusting taste and lumpy. I started buying this when you stopped selling the Tesco Healthy Options hot choc but soon stopped.
Not too good
Not the best, pay a bit more for better flavour
Flavourless brown water!
No chocolate flavour at all, it tastes like hot garbage water. Lots of the Stockwell range is just as good as any big named brand, but this is the worst instant chocolate I've ever tried! Steer clear til they change the recipe.
Great Tasting Hot Chocolate
Great Value Hot Chocolate. Seeing as all the other brands have sky rocketed in price this tub is great value and great taste. Please don't change price or taste/
Used to make hot chocolate drink. Not nice at all.
Not bad at all
Not bad for the money! Just put a bit more in for a good flavour. It maybe could dissolve a little better though.
An Hairy Product!.
I Advise Customers to be Very Wary/Careful if Buying this Product because after Purchasing it 2 or 3 times I found bits of Hair & other small bits in the Jar!, I no Longer Buy it for this Reason!.