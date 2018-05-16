Tesco Finest Fruit Nut & Seed Muesli 500G

- Energy789kJ 187kcal9%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1578kJ / 374kcal
Product Description
- A blend of oat flakes and toasted wheat flakes with mixed fruits, nuts and seeds.
- Packed with sweet vibrant fruit, crunchy nuts and crisp seeds. Our Tesco Finest mueslis are packed with great tasting ingredients to get your day off to the best start. Enjoy the flavours of sweet, plump fruit tumbled with spelt, rye and quinoa.
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Mixed Fruits (21%) [Flame Raisins, Sultanas, Dried Apricot [Apricot, Rice Flour, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Sweetened Dried Papaya [Papaya, Sugar, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Dried Apple [Apple, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)]], Oat Flakes, Toasted Wheat Flakes, Barley Flakes, Spelt Flakes (Wheat), Mixed Nuts (6%) [Almonds, Hazelnuts, Cashew Nuts], Rye Flakes, Mixed Seeds (5%) [Pumpkin Seeds, Sunflower Seeds], Quinoa, Coconut.
Allergy Information
- May contain milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts, other nuts and milk.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produced in United Kingdom
Number of uses
10 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..
Recycling info
Pouch. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 50g
|Energy
|1578kJ / 374kcal
|789kJ / 187kcal
|Fat
|6.8g
|3.4g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|60.0g
|30.0g
|Sugars
|12.7g
|6.4g
|Fibre
|7.1g
|3.6g
|Protein
|14.7g
|7.4g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
