Tesco Finest Fruit Nut & Seed Muesli 500G

Tesco Finest Fruit Nut & Seed Muesli 500G
£ 2.50
£0.50/100g
Per 50g
  • Energy789kJ 187kcal
    9%
  • Fat3.4g
    5%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars6.4g
    7%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1578kJ / 374kcal

Product Description

  • A blend of oat flakes and toasted wheat flakes with mixed fruits, nuts and seeds.
  • Packed with sweet vibrant fruit, crunchy nuts and crisp seeds. Our Tesco Finest mueslis are packed with great tasting ingredients to get your day off to the best start. Enjoy the flavours of sweet, plump fruit tumbled with spelt, rye and quinoa.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mixed Fruits (21%) [Flame Raisins, Sultanas, Dried Apricot [Apricot, Rice Flour, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Sweetened Dried Papaya [Papaya, Sugar, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Dried Apple [Apple, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)]], Oat Flakes, Toasted Wheat Flakes, Barley Flakes, Spelt Flakes (Wheat), Mixed Nuts (6%) [Almonds, Hazelnuts, Cashew Nuts], Rye Flakes, Mixed Seeds (5%) [Pumpkin Seeds, Sunflower Seeds], Quinoa, Coconut.

Allergy Information

  • May contain milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts, other nuts and milk.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom

Number of uses

10 Servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Pouch. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g
Energy1578kJ / 374kcal789kJ / 187kcal
Fat6.8g3.4g
Saturates1.0g0.5g
Carbohydrate60.0g30.0g
Sugars12.7g6.4g
Fibre7.1g3.6g
Protein14.7g7.4g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..

