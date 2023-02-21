We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Mcguigan Black Label Red 750Ml

4.8(14)Write a review
image 1 of Mcguigan Black Label Red 750Ml
£6.50
£6.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Mcguigan Black Label Red 750Ml
  • Rich, generous, and approachable the McGuigan Black Label range is a clear standout in the market, securing three of the top six positions as Australia’s bestselling red wine by volume, with Black Label Red taking the number one spot. Every bottle of McGuigan Black Label is packed full of flavour and is your comforting reward for switching off. Whether it’s at the end of a long day because your friend popped by, or because it’ll go well with the crisps you bought McGuigan Black Label is the wine of choice for any occasion.
  • With over 100 years of winemaking experience to draw on, McGuigan Wines was founded to celebrate ‘The Love of Wine’. A driving force in the Hunter Valley, its founder’s ensured winemaking was a lifestyle and this uncompromising dedication to the craft has brought the world some of the finest Australian wines. This passion has been reflected in McGuigan Wines being crowned International Winemaker of the Year a world record four times at the prestigious International Winemaker & Spirits Competition (IWSC).
  • Playing the role of the perfect host McGuigan Wines customers are treated like guests, making everyone feel welcomed, comfortable and well-informed so they have the most pleasing wine experience imaginable. Life’s complicated – wine shouldn’t be.
  • Wine of South Eastern Australia
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • This classic red wine has great fruit flavours of spicy plum, cherry and blackberry. It is a well-balanced wine with a smooth and mouth filling finish. A versatile wine that goes well with most dishes, it is especially rewarding with tomato based Italian and spicy Asian food.

Region of Origin

South Eastern Australia

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Australian Vintage (Europe) Limited

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Jamie Saint

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Red Grape Blend

Vinification Details

  • The fruit was crushed and de-stemmed to varying sizes & styles of red fermenters where the fruit was fermented on oak at cooler temperatures of 18 - 22oC for 5 - 7 days. Fermenting at cooler temperatures allows the fruit flavours to be nurtured and enables retention of varietal characteristics. Post fermentation the majority of the wine is matured in stainless steel tanks with a percentage of the wine transferred onto French & American Oak.

History

  • McGuigan Wines was established to celebrate the culmination of 3 generations of wine growing by the McGuigan family. Founder Brian McGuigan adopted the central symbol of the family crest, the lion, to reflect inspiration & the McGuigan's enduring spirit & passion for producing great quality Australian wine. Those proud family traditions are still at the heart of McGuigan winemaking values today. IWSC Winemaker of the Year-2009/'11/'12/'16 & IWC White Winemaker of the Year-2009/'12/'13/''19

Regional Information

  • Fruit was carefully selected from various regions to balance style & flavour profile of the wine. The climate is hot with high evaporation rates & generally low rainfall making irrigation essential. The climate is also continental resulting in long sunny days & noticeably cooler nights. Modern viticultural & winemaking techniques mean that the climate can be seen as one of the region's strengths.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 2 years

Storage

Best enjoyed within two years of purchase, drink within two days of opening.

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Australian Vintage (Europe) Limited,
  • Surrey,
  • CR0 6BA.
  • At:
  • W1743,

Importer address

  • Australian Vintage (Europe) Limited,
  • Surrey,
  • CR0 6BA.

Return to

  • Australian Vintage (Europe) Limited,
  • Surrey,
  • CR0 6BA.
  • www.mcguiganwines.co.uk

Net Contents

75cl ℮

View all Red Wine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

14 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

three to five stars, their Shiraz reserve is 5+

4 stars

I can understand why people give it five stars. It gets a worthy four from me against all the others, but only three stars in comparison with mcguigans Shiraz reserve, which sadly Tesco do not sell.

Too sweet with no real depth

3 stars

I bought this on the back of the 5 star reviews and it is not for me and it is far too sweet and lacking depth. I prefer a full bodied red that's not so sweet. Appreciate matter of taste and just not for me.

Great value, great wine

5 stars

Love this! So jammy and smooth you can drink it without food

Delicious

5 stars

This is a lovely wine, the best I have ever tasted. It’s smooth with a slight sweet taste. Australian wines are my favourite.

Easy drinking

5 stars

Easy drinking

You must try this wine

5 stars

Just picked this wine up at random and couldn’t believe how good it was for the price.

Have not had this wine before, but would buy it ag

5 stars

Have not had this wine before, but would buy it again. Very tasty.

The Perfect Wine

5 stars

Just a really perfect wine for any occasion

Smooth and fruity.

5 stars

A very well balanced wine. Very smooth and fruity.

Soft flavourful wine

5 stars

Sent as a substitute for the Shiraz. Really enjoyed it, a soft easy drinking wine, but with plenty of flavour, and no harsh edges. Would certainly buy again.

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here