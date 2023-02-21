Mcguigan Black Label Red 750Ml

three to five stars, their Shiraz reserve is 5+
I can understand why people give it five stars. It gets a worthy four from me against all the others, but only three stars in comparison with mcguigans Shiraz reserve, which sadly Tesco do not sell.
Too sweet with no real depth
I bought this on the back of the 5 star reviews and it is not for me and it is far too sweet and lacking depth. I prefer a full bodied red that's not so sweet. Appreciate matter of taste and just not for me.
Great value, great wine
Love this! So jammy and smooth you can drink it without food
Delicious
This is a lovely wine, the best I have ever tasted. It’s smooth with a slight sweet taste. Australian wines are my favourite.
Easy drinking
Easy drinking
You must try this wine
Just picked this wine up at random and couldn’t believe how good it was for the price.
Have not had this wine before, but would buy it ag
Have not had this wine before, but would buy it again. Very tasty.
The Perfect Wine
Just a really perfect wine for any occasion
Smooth and fruity.
A very well balanced wine. Very smooth and fruity.
Soft flavourful wine
Sent as a substitute for the Shiraz. Really enjoyed it, a soft easy drinking wine, but with plenty of flavour, and no harsh edges. Would certainly buy again.