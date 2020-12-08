By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
1000 Stories Zinfandel 750Ml

£ 12.00
£12.00/75cl

Product Description

  • Zinfandel - Red Californian Wine
  • "Years ago, when I was just starting out as a winemaker, it was almost unheard of to get French oak wine barrels and American oak barrels were for whiskey, not wine. But we still needed barrels to age our wine, so we purchased new and used bourbon barrels. Today, American and French oak wine barrels are commonplace, so the inspiration for 1000 Stories is a nod to the way things were. We've selected new and used bourbon barrels for these small batches of Zinfandel, which impart characteristics specific to these barrels: charred vanilla, dried herbs and a hint of caramel."
  • Bob Blue, Winemaker
  • Wine of the USA
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • This wine, aged in Bourbon Barrels has attractive smoky notes to the nose and palate with lasting impressions of richly flavoured vanilla, dried herbs and a hint of caramel

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.9

ABV

14.5% vol

Producer

1000 Stories Vineyards

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Bob Blue

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Zinfandel

Vinification Details

  • Individual lots for this intriguing wine began the aging process in traditional American and French oak barrels before being introduced to new Bourbon barrels. The characteristic char from these sought-after vessels imparted attractive smoky notes to the nose and palate, where the lasting impression is a richly flavoured vanilla, dried herbs and a hint of caramel.

History

  • 'Years ago, when i was just starting out as a winemaker, it was almost unheard of to get French oak wine barrels and American oak barrels were for whisky, not wine. But we still needed barrels to age our wine, so we purchased new and used Bourbon barrels. Today American and French oak wine barrels are commonplace, so the inspiration for 1000 Stories is a nod to the way things were.' - Winemaker Bob Blue

Regional Information

  • Individual lots for this intriguing wine started with the dry-farmed, head-trained Zinfandel vines Mendocina County, Lodi and Paso Robles Vineyards.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • 1000 Stories Vineyards,
  • Hopland,
  • Mendocino County,
  • California,
  • USA.

Importer address

  • CYT UK Ltd,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • England,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • UK.

Return to

  • CYT UK Ltd,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • England,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

Fantastic- a must try!

5 stars

Amazing. I've had many times before and always worth every penny. Full flavoured, great with streak and the bourbon barrel finish is perfect. Would recommend hands down.

