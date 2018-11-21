By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Yalumba Organic Viognier 75Cl

5(1)Write a review
Yalumba Organic Viognier 75Cl
£ 10.00
£10.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Viognier - White Australian Wine
  • A moon lit planting five generations ago has made Yalumba Australia's most historic family owned winery
  • At Yalumba we continually strive to reduce our impact on our environment, stay involved in our community, and ensure we will be making wine generation after generation. Yalumba's sustainability ethos includes our certified organic winemaking programme, focused on crafting great wine with minimal intervention to the land and to the wines themselves.
  • Yalumba's sustainability ethos includes our certified organic winemaking programme, focused on crafting great wine with minimal intervention to the land and to the wines themselves.

A moon lit planting five generations ago has made Yalumba Australia's most historic family owned winery

  • Organic wine
  • Wine of South Australia
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Aromas of fennel, apricot and jasmine are joined on the palate by white flowers and Asian five spice. Great with roast chicken

Region of Origin

South Australia

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

10.9

ABV

14.5% vol

Producer

Yalumba

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Viognier

Vinification Details

  • Made with organic winemaking techniques, this wine was fermented with indigenous yeast and with little intervention from the winemaker.

History

  • Yalumba, Australia's oldest family owned winery, was founded in 1849 by Samuel Smith, an English brewer. He purchased a 30 acre parcel of land near Angaston, South Australia and called it "Yalumba", Aboriginal for "all the land around". Six generations, and 160 years later, Yalumba remains a hero of the region.

Regional Information

  • Grapes are picked at optimum ripeness from two organically certified vineyards, Loxton on the Murray River and Barmera.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 3 years of purchase.

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Name and address

  • Yalumba,
  • 40 Eden Valley Road,
  • Angaston,
  • South Australia 5353.

Importer address

  • John E Fells and Sons Ltd,
  • Fells House,
  • Station Road,
  • Kings Langley,
  • WD4 8LH.

Return to

  • John E Fells and Sons Ltd,
  • Fells House,
  • Station Road,
  • Kings Langley,
  • WD4 8LH.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

superb wine, delicate dry palate

5 stars

superb wine, delicate dry palate

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Prosecco Doc 75Cl

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Casa Roscoli Organic Pinot Grigio Doc 75Cl

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Yalumba Organic Chardonnay 75Cl

£ 10.00
£10.00/75cl

Yalumba Organic Cabernet Merlot 75Cl

£ 10.00
£10.00/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here