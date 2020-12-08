By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Paco & Lola Albarino 75Cl

image 1 of Paco & Lola Albarino 75Cl
Product Description

  • Albariño
  • Decanter World Wine Awards 2020 Platinum Medal - 97pts with the judges describing it as 'Scintillating. Stone-fresh, crunchy, vivid and pungent: everything you want on the palate, and more. An outstanding effort with beguiling and satisfying lime oil, pith and pounded rock to finish. Exquisite wine with a long appetising finish.'
  • The freshest, most fun and chic Albariño of the Rías Baixas. It makes you feel good to be alive and gets everyone smiling whenever a bottle is cracked open!
  • Paco & Lola is a young, modern winery, committed to a fresh way of making and experiencing wine. Known around the world for our sophisticatedly fun image, We Are The Polka-Dot Wine.
  • Wine of Spain
  • This delightful white Wine produced by Paco & Lola is crafted in the Rías Baixas area of Galicia
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulfites

Tasting Notes

  • Excellent acidity with citrus notes (grapefruit and lime), white flowers (acacia and orange blossom) and intense aroma of lychees. Very fresh, intense and fruity mouth. Elegant and inviting

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Paco & Lola

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Cayetano Otero Padín

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Albariño

Vinification Details

  • Made from free run must of selected grapes from our best vineyards located in the Salnés Valley. Fermentation in stainless steel at 16 °C for 21 days. Ageing on its fine lees for 3 months minimum.

History

  • Founded in 2005, Paco & Lola was created by a group of independent winegrowers from the Salnés Valley (Galicia - Spain) who formed a cooperative. Now with over 400 members it is the largest cooperative within the DO Rías Baixas. Paco & Lola has 220 hectares of vineyards spread out over more than 2000 plots. Paco & Lola is nowadays one of the leading Albariño producers, well known by its high quality wines and distinctive image all over the world.

Regional Information

  • Galicia is in the North-West of Spain, it has an oceanic climate with mild seasonal temperatures and abundant rainfall. The appellation of origin (DO) Rías Baixas is in southern Galicia and is known exceptional qualities of its wines. Vineyards are found near the sea and the lower courses of rivers. Paco & Lola belongs to the largest of the five appellation subzones, Val do Salnés, which accounts for over 70% of the total grape production, of which 90% is Albariño.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Produce of

Product of Spain

Name and address

  • Paco & Lola Company,
  • Xil, 18. 36968,
  • Meaño.

Return to

  • Paco & Lola Company,
  • Xil, 18. 36968,
  • Meaño.
  • www.pacolola.com

Net Contents

750ml

Using Product Information

Top quality Albarinio

5 stars

Great wine - loved it when on holiday in NE Spain - so glad you now stock it so we can enjoy in the UK.

