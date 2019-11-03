Tesco Finest 10 Colombia Supremo Coffee Capsules 54G

Don't work
These do not work properly in my Krups Nespresso machine. They clearly do not fit somehow and the water drips through, the excess pooling in the overspill tray.
Delightful!
Delicious! Great quality and comes out of the Nespresso machine with a lovely cafe' crema. Dash of milk and makes a gorgeous quick cup!
Such a shame
Really disappointing, the coffee is great but the capsule gets crushed in the machine resulting in very little coffee coming out and an excess of water in the waste which then fills up after only 4 capsules.
DO NOT BUY, NOT compatible with Nespesso
Nespresso compatible??? NO. essentially mis-sold this own brand product as it doesn't work in my Nespresso machine. Unlike other compatible brands the manufactor ISNT effective leading to a dribble of coffee in return. VERY disappointed especially I we bought enough for the month...wont be buying again.
The coffee pods squash and don’t work in the nespr
The coffee pods squash and don’t work in the nespresso machine.