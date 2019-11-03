By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest 10 Colombia Supremo Coffee Capsules 54G

£ 2.50
£4.63/100g

Product Description

  • Roast and ground coffee in aluminium capsules.
  • Nespresso® Compatible Aluminium Capsule Fruity and balanced with notes of blackcurrant, blood orange and cocoa. This 100% Colombian coffee is fruity and balanced. It's light roasted for its distinctive flavour with notes of blackcurrant, blood orange and subtle hints of cocoa.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Fruity and balanced, with notes of blackcurrant, blood orange and cocoa
  • Strength no. 6
  • Nespresso® compatible aluminium capsule
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 54g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • For preparation details refer to machine manufacturer's operating instructions.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

10 x 5.4g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne capsule (5.4g)
Energy0kJ / 0kcal0kJ / 0kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt0g0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

5 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Don't work

1 stars

These do not work properly in my Krups Nespresso machine. They clearly do not fit somehow and the water drips through, the excess pooling in the overspill tray.

Delightful!

5 stars

Delicious! Great quality and comes out of the Nespresso machine with a lovely cafe' crema. Dash of milk and makes a gorgeous quick cup!

Such a shame

1 stars

Really disappointing, the coffee is great but the capsule gets crushed in the machine resulting in very little coffee coming out and an excess of water in the waste which then fills up after only 4 capsules.

DO NOT BUY, NOT compatible with Nespesso

1 stars

Nespresso compatible??? NO. essentially mis-sold this own brand product as it doesn't work in my Nespresso machine. Unlike other compatible brands the manufactor ISNT effective leading to a dribble of coffee in return. VERY disappointed especially I we bought enough for the month...wont be buying again.

The coffee pods squash and don’t work in the nespr

1 stars

The coffee pods squash and don’t work in the nespresso machine.

