Tesco Finest Ristretto Coffee Capsules 54G

Brilliant value, nice rich taste!
Fabulous, rich coffee, lovely cafe' crema too. Brilliant value!
Flow too slow
The flow through these pods is extremely slow. I can only think the coffee is packed too tight in the pod. But flavour is good
Full bodied with long lasting crema
I had to do it and write a review for this coffee. After trying L'or and Taylor's I was a bit dissapointed with the stranght and crema. However Tesco's own ristretto was fantastic! Super long lasting crema and a full bodied flavour with a good kick for that perfect morning start. Well done Tesco. Highly recommend by me A+++
Not fit for purpose
Despite the blurb on the inside of the pack which explains how these capsules brew more slowly, my opinion on these capsules is that they are on the point of being not fit for purpose. Being a long-time Nespresso machine user (a KitchenAid heavyweight machine) I generally buy branded Nespresso capsules, but occasionally Tesco's Starbucks capsules. These Tesco Finest are a relatively new addition to Tesco's range, and I was keen to try them. We bought both the Ristretto and the other coffee in the Tesco range, along with the Starbucks packs. The Starbucks capsules work just as well as the original Nespressos, but the Tesco Finest Ristretto capsules dribble out only after 10-15 seconds of nothing at all happening, apart from clean hot water dripping into the cup, and do not pour smoothly at all, the result being that the cup ends up spattered all around the rim with coffee. It's back to the drawing board with these. I strongly recommend NOT buying them.
Not up to the job
There is a passage written inside the box saying these pods brew more slowly to get a better flavour. Nespresso machines are set to deliver a certain amount of water in a certain time and so the result.im using these pods is a crappy trickle of coffee or no coffee at all. I had to take both boxes I bought back for a full refund. I would not recommend these pods as they just don't work with the machine