Tesco Finest Ristretto Coffee Capsules 54G

£ 2.50
£4.63/100g

Product Description

  • Roast and ground coffee in aluminium capsules
  • 10 Nespresso® Compatible Aluminium Capsules Powerful and complex, with notes of cocoa, roasted nut and a hint of smokiness. This indulgent and intense Ristretto is powerful and complex. It's dark roasted for its distinctive flavour with notes of cocoa, roasted nut and an underlying smokiness.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Powerful and complex, with notes of cocoa, roasted nut and a hint of smokiness
  • Strength no. 10
  • Nespresso® compatible aluminium capsule
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 54g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Arabica Coffee, Robusta Coffee.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • For preparation details refer to machine manufacturer's operating instructions.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

10 x 5.4g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne capsule (5.4g)
Energy0kJ / 0kcal0kJ / 0kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt0g0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Brilliant value, nice rich taste!

5 stars

Fabulous, rich coffee, lovely cafe' crema too. Brilliant value!

Flow too slow

2 stars

The flow through these pods is extremely slow. I can only think the coffee is packed too tight in the pod. But flavour is good

Full bodied with long lasting crema

5 stars

I had to do it and write a review for this coffee. After trying L'or and Taylor's I was a bit dissapointed with the stranght and crema. However Tesco's own ristretto was fantastic! Super long lasting crema and a full bodied flavour with a good kick for that perfect morning start. Well done Tesco. Highly recommend by me A+++

Not fit for purpose

1 stars

Despite the blurb on the inside of the pack which explains how these capsules brew more slowly, my opinion on these capsules is that they are on the point of being not fit for purpose. Being a long-time Nespresso machine user (a KitchenAid heavyweight machine) I generally buy branded Nespresso capsules, but occasionally Tesco's Starbucks capsules. These Tesco Finest are a relatively new addition to Tesco's range, and I was keen to try them. We bought both the Ristretto and the other coffee in the Tesco range, along with the Starbucks packs. The Starbucks capsules work just as well as the original Nespressos, but the Tesco Finest Ristretto capsules dribble out only after 10-15 seconds of nothing at all happening, apart from clean hot water dripping into the cup, and do not pour smoothly at all, the result being that the cup ends up spattered all around the rim with coffee. It's back to the drawing board with these. I strongly recommend NOT buying them.

Not up to the job

2 stars

There is a passage written inside the box saying these pods brew more slowly to get a better flavour. Nespresso machines are set to deliver a certain amount of water in a certain time and so the result.im using these pods is a crappy trickle of coffee or no coffee at all. I had to take both boxes I bought back for a full refund. I would not recommend these pods as they just don't work with the machine

