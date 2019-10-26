By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest 10 Leggro Coffee Capsules 54G

2.5(8)Write a review
Tesco Finest 10 Leggro Coffee Capsules 54G
£ 2.50
£4.63/100g

Product Description

  • Roast and ground coffee in aluminium capsules.
  • 10 Nespresso® Compatible Aluminium Capsules Round and balanced with notes of milk chocolate, biscuit and caramel.  This sweet Leggero blend is round and balanced. It's medium roasted for a distinctive milk chocolate and biscuit flavour with characteristic bittersweet caramel notes
  • 10 Nespresso® Compatible Aluminium Capsules Round and balanced with notes of milk chocolate, biscuit and caramel.  This sweet Leggero blend is round and balanced. It's medium roasted for a distinctive milk chocolate and biscuit flavour with characteristic bittersweet caramel notes
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Round and balanced with notes of milk chocolate, biscuit and caramel
  • Strength no. 6
  • Nespresso® compatible aluminium capsule
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 54g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • For preparation details refer to machine manufacturer's operating instructions.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

10 x 5.4g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne capsule (5.4g)
Energy0kJ / 0kcal0kJ / 0kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt0g0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Weak taste

2 stars

The taste is really not great. Very disappointing.

Not very nespresso compatible ! Wont allow the wat

1 stars

Not very nespresso compatible ! Wont allow the water through the top of the pod . Not impressed

Nice but not really compatible with machines

3 stars

Not compatible with my Magimix machine. The tapered end should be flattened. Tastes nice though.

Design flaw

1 stars

I have De'Longhi Nespresso Lattissima one and these don't work well with it. It releases a few drops of water before the coffee comes out. This doesn't happen with other pods.

Not compatible

1 stars

Did not work well in my Nespreso machine, came out only as drips. The machine had recently been descaled and I used a different brand pod next which ran normally.

Great taste

3 stars

Great taste from these capsules without being too strong but in my machine the coffee takes longer to come through than with usual capsules.

Delicious , well balanced coffee!

5 stars

Delicious coffee, nice and balanced. Not too strong, but strong enough. Similar to a coffee you would buy from a large coffee shop chain. I have 2 shots of this then topped up with hot frothy milk, or sometimes with just hot water and a splash of milk...either way its very very nice.

Slow brewing is not hot enough

3 stars

Very tasty coffee, but it's not hot enough for me. I warm up the machine and the cup, but Tesco capsules are "slow brewing" and coffee gets cold while brewing. My husband also thinks that it's not hot enough. So if you like your coffee super hot, this won't work

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest 10 Colombia Supremo Coffee Capsules 54G

£ 2.50
£4.63/100g

Tesco Finest Ristretto Coffee Capsules 54G

£ 2.50
£4.63/100g

Tesco Finest Accordo Aluminium Coffee Capsules 54G

£ 2.50
£4.63/100g

Tesco Luxury Soft Toilet Tissue 9 Roll White

£ 3.35
£0.17/100sheet

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here