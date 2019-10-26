Tesco Finest 10 Leggro Coffee Capsules 54G

Weak taste
The taste is really not great. Very disappointing.
Not very nespresso compatible ! Wont allow the wat
Not very nespresso compatible ! Wont allow the water through the top of the pod . Not impressed
Nice but not really compatible with machines
Not compatible with my Magimix machine. The tapered end should be flattened. Tastes nice though.
Design flaw
I have De'Longhi Nespresso Lattissima one and these don't work well with it. It releases a few drops of water before the coffee comes out. This doesn't happen with other pods.
Not compatible
Did not work well in my Nespreso machine, came out only as drips. The machine had recently been descaled and I used a different brand pod next which ran normally.
Great taste
Great taste from these capsules without being too strong but in my machine the coffee takes longer to come through than with usual capsules.
Delicious , well balanced coffee!
Delicious coffee, nice and balanced. Not too strong, but strong enough. Similar to a coffee you would buy from a large coffee shop chain. I have 2 shots of this then topped up with hot frothy milk, or sometimes with just hot water and a splash of milk...either way its very very nice.
Slow brewing is not hot enough
Very tasty coffee, but it's not hot enough for me. I warm up the machine and the cup, but Tesco capsules are "slow brewing" and coffee gets cold while brewing. My husband also thinks that it's not hot enough. So if you like your coffee super hot, this won't work